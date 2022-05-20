Who was Elvis Presley's father Vernon and what happened to him after his son's death?

Where and when was Vernon Presley born?

Elvis with his parents. Picture: Getty

Vernon Presley was born on April 10, 1916, in Fulton, Mississippi.

He met and married Elvis’s mother Gladys Smith, when he was just 17.

Gladys was four years older than him, and because Vernon was underage at the time, they lied about their ages in order to get married in 1933.

Gladys soon became pregnant and she gave birth on January 8, 1935.

However, tragedy occurred during the birth. Gladys had twins, but the first boy, Jesse Garon Presley, was stillborn.

The second boy, Elvis Aaron Presley, survived.

Elvis Presley on Leave with His Parents. Picture: Getty

Speaking in 1978, Vernon said he was excited to welcome his child. He said: “My love for my son began even before he was born.

“At that time there was almost nobody poorer than my wife Gladys and me.

“But we were thrilled and excited when we learned that we were going to be parents.

"I was only 18-years-old but throughout Gladys’ pregnancy it never occurred to me that I wouldn’t be able to take care of her and the baby.”