Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum is to become a first-time father at 60

17 March 2021, 15:49

Matt Sorum and his wife Ace Harper
Matt Sorum and his wife Ace Harper. Picture: Getty

By Cloe Lee

Former member of Guns N’ Roses, Matt Sorum, and his wife Ace Harper are expecting their first child together.

Sorum, 60, and his dancer wife, Ace Harper, 36, announced that they're expecting a baby girl, due July 2021.

To announce their new surprise to the world, the Grammy award-winning musician shared a beautiful Instagram post with loved-up images of the pair, featuring Ace and her bump.

The happy couple also shared a heart-warming video of themselves disclosing the gender of their first child.

In the video, Ace is seen screaming in excitement as a pink slice of cake is revealed, followed by Matt exclaiming, “it’s a girl!”

Matt Sorum and Ace pictured in 2009
Matt Sorum and Ace pictured in 2009. Picture: Getty

Speaking to People magazine, the pair conveyed their gratitude and excitement to start their own family: "We are beyond elated with God's gift of our baby girl.

"Of all the beautiful adventures we've been fortunate enough to have in our lives, there is nothing that compares to the joy we feel of finally creating our own family."

They continued: "We're excited to show our child all the wonderful experiences life has to offer".

Matt Sorum pictured with the rest of Guns N' Roses
Matt Sorum pictured with the rest of Guns N' Roses. Picture: Getty

Sorum found fame as a drummer in Guns N’ Roses, joining in 1990. He later became a member of the supergroup Velvet Revolver.

Despite his accolades, Ace, who at the time was a backing dancer for Duran Duran, had no idea who Matt was when they first met in 2004.

However, this did not stop a romance from blossoming and after dating for 9 years the pair finally wed in 2013.

Undoubtedly, the wedding was filled with star-studded guests including Steven Tyler, Billy Idol and bandmate Slash.

Following on from the glitz and glamour, alongside starting a family, the pair have now turned their focus to new endeavours.

Matt has co-written and co-produced Billy Gibbons' next album, meanwhile, Ace is working on her own fashion line.

