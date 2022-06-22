Alanis Morissette releases new meditation album 'The Storm Before the Calm' to help you relax

Alanis Morrissette has released a new ambient album. Picture: Alamy/Epiphany

By Giorgina Hamilton

Alanis Morissette has announced the release of a new album filled with soothing meditation tracks.

The Canadian singer, 48, has made a departure from her signature alternative rock to explore a new genre of relaxation music, inspired by the pandemic.

The album, The Storm Before the Calm, was released by Alanis Morissette on June 17 and features 11 guided meditations.

The new age style of music from the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter came about as a way to keep her grounded during COVID.

In a statement ahead of the album launch, Alanis said the album kept her 'accountable' during the pandemic.

“Meditating rests my interior, to the point where I can have access to ideas and visions and inspirations — I can hear my own capital-S Self,” the “Ironic” singer said in a statement.

“Music, for me, is like a portal in a way, an invitation into a state of being that I’m not normally in.

"Making the record kept me super connected and accountable during COVID, when I felt like I was just going to disappear and float away.”

Full track listing for album The Storm Before the Calm:

1) light—the lightworker’s lament

2) heart—power of a soft heart

3) explore—the other side of stillness

4) space—pause on violence

5) purification—the alchemical crunch

6) restore—calling Generation X

7) awakening—in between thoughts

8) ground—I want to live

9) safety—empath in paradise

10) mania—resting in the fire

11) vapor—amplified in stillness