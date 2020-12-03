The Story of... 'Peace on Earth/Little Drummer Boy' by David Bowie and Bing Crosby

"Pretty little thing, isn't it?"

On paper, it must have sounded really daft at the time. An ageing crooner teaming with a glam rock megastar on a Christmas medley as part of a festive TV sketch.

Yet, somehow, it not only worked, but it remains a Christmas classic to this day. But how did it come about in the first place? Here's the fascinating story behind David Bowie and Bing Crosby's festive gem:

What was the song recorded for? The track was recorded on September 11, 1977, for Bing Crosby's TV special, Bing Crosby's Merrie Olde Christmas, which was to be his last. The sketch followed a plot whereby David Bowie's friend Hudson lets him use his piano, and that Crosby is the 'poor American cousin'. They then have scripted dialogue about what they each do with their respective families at Christmas, as well as parenthood, and current music trends (Bowie joking that he likes "old-timers" like John Lennon and Harry Nilsson). See more: The 20 worst Christmas songs of all time After looking through some sheet music on the piano, they then choose 'Little Drummer Boy', along with a new song written for the special, titled 'Peace on Earth'. The TV special aired in the United States on CBS on November 30, 1977, and in the UK on ITV on December 24, 1977.

Where was it filmed? The special also featured special guests Twiggy, Ron Moody, Stanley Baxter and Trinity Boys Choir. It was filmed at Elstree Studios in London. Also starring Bing's family, it centred around a plot whereby he receives a letter from a long-lost relative, Sir Percival Crosby, inviting them to spend Christmas in England. See more: 7 classic Christmas songs that aren't actually about Christmas At Sir Percy's mansion, they meet Hudson the butler, Mrs Bridges the cook and Rose, the maid – all of whom are portrayed by Stanley Baxter (hence the line in the sketch by Bowie saying "he's always changing"). Ron Moody played Charles Dickens, Twiggy sang 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' with Bing, and the video for Bowie's 'Heroes' was also featured.

Why did Bowie do the special? via GIPHY David Bowie's appearance was described as a "surreal" event, at a time when he was "actively trying to normalise his career". He later said he only appeared because "I just knew my mother liked him". Co-writer Buz Kohan wasn't sure that Bing knew who Bowie was, but fellow writer Ian Fraser said: "I'm pretty sure he did. Bing was no idiot. If he didn't, his kids sure did." Fraser also claimed that Bowie wasn't a fan of the song, saying: "I hate this song. Is there something else I could sing?". See more: How David Bowie met Iman: Matchmaker recalls night "lonely" star met his soulmate Kohan, Fraser and songwriter Larry Grossman then wrote 'Peace on Earth' as a counterpoint to 'Little Drummer Boy'. Crosby performed 'Little Drummer Boy', while Bowie sang the new tune, which apparently only had less than an hour of rehearsals. Bing later said of Bowie: "A clean-cut kid and a real fine asset to the show. He sings well, has a great voice and reads lines well."

How did it perform in the charts? The song was only available for years as a bootleg single along with 'Heroes'. In 1982, RCA Records released it as an official single, complete with the dialogue, along with 'Fantastic Voyage' from the Lodger album as the B-side. Bowie wasn't pleased with the decision, and he left the label soon after. The single finally charted in the UK in November 1982, climbing to number three. It was one of Bowie's fastest selling singles, shifting over 250,000 in its first month. In the US and Canada, the song was a regular on radio stations during the Christmas period. In 1995, Oglio Records released a special multimedia CD single. In 2010, Collector's Choice Music released a 7-inch vinyl of the song in the US.

Bing Crosby died soon after it was recorded Five weeks after the special was recorded, Bing Crosby passed away on October 14, 1977 at the age of 74. Arguably the first multimedia star of the 20th century, he was the most popular entertainer from the 1930s to the 1950s.

Who has covered it? In 2010, a number of comedians covered and parodied the song, including actors Jack Black and Jason Segel for College Humor and Will Ferrell and John C Reilly for Funny or Die. Two years earlier, Aled Jones and Terry Wogan covered the song under the named Bandaged for Children in Need, also reaching number three in the UK charts.