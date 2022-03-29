Hot Chocolate's 10 best songs ever, ranked

29 March 2022, 15:24

Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Hot Chocolate were one of the finest British soul groups of all time, scoring a number of huge hits around the world.

Fronted by the late Errol Brown and his soothing vocals, Hot Chocolate were one of the biggest bands around in the 1970s and 1980s, and we still love playing their music to this day.

Here is the ultimate Hot Chocolate song list:

  1. I'll Put You Together Again

    This romantic ballad wasn't from an album at the time, but gave Hot Chocolate a Top 20 hit single in 1978.

  2. I Gave You My Heart (Didn't I)

    This song was from Hot Chocolate's 1983 album Love Shot, and while not a massive hit, it has since become a fan favourite.

    The track's songwriter was Richard Gower, the lead singer of the group Racey.

  3. You Could Have Been a Lady

    One of Hot Chocolate's first singles, this song was written back in 1969.

    The song was re-recorded for their Man to Man album with a heavier production, and it's this version which is usually heard on compilations.

  4. Emma

    This emotional ballad was a top 10 hit for the band in both the UK and US. "The story is tied to the death of my mother, aged 38," Errol later said.

    "It was almost not released, as Mickie Most thought it too slow and morbid. The girls in his offices at RAK Records changed his mind."

  5. No Doubt About It

    This 1980 track peaked at number two in the UK, and deals with the experiences of a man who witnesses a UFO landing.

    Errol also claimed that it "sold so many records in the week it went to #2 that the factory ran out of stock, which deprived us of the #1 spot."

  6. Brother Louie

    This song is about an interracial love affair and the negative reactions from both sets of parents.

    Blues Incorporated musician Alexis Korner has a spoken word part in the song as the father of the white man dating a black woman.

    it was also covered by the band Stories, who scored a hit with a cover in the States in 1973, and was used as the theme tune to US sitcom Louie.

    Not to be confused with the very different song of the same name by '80s legends Modern Talking!

  7. Every 1's a Winner

    This funk classic is perhaps best known for its distinctive distorted guitar riff by Harvey Hinsley, and it was another UK and US top 10 hit.

    Errol Brown later told the Mail On Sunday in 2009 that the band's producer Mickie Most suggested the song's title: "I was getting nowhere with it when I heard my eldest daughter crying in a particular rhythm and used that for the melody."

  8. It Started With a Kiss

    This ballad gave Hot Chocolate another top five hit in the UK in 1982.

    Errol said of the song: "I thought of the title and connected it to my puppy love for a girl in my class in Jamaica when I was nine. Her name was Barbara Blackwood. She would have no idea it had anything to do with her."

  9. You Sexy Thing

    Probably their best known song, this disco number was a top three hit in both the UK and US in 1975 (it was beaten to number one in the UK by Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody.

    Amazingly, it was originally only meant to be a B-side!

    It had a new lease of life in the 1990s, after its heavy use in The Full Monty. It saw the song re-enter the UK top 10 and cemented the UK's love for Errol and the boys.

  10. So You Win Again

    This was the band's only number one single, released in 1977. Writer Russ Ballard wasn't too fond of it, later saying: "I didn't like their version at the time, it seemed too slow and too English for me, but I got used to it.

    "I wanted it more like Boz Scaggs, but Mickie was right and I was wrong."

More Song Lists

See more More Song Lists

Phil Collins Best Songs

The 10 greatest Phil Collins songs ever, ranked

Phil Collins

The greatest movie songs ever

The 100 greatest movie songs of all time, ranked

Mamma Mia 2

Mother's Day: 10 of the greatest and emotional songs about mums
Dusty Springfield in 1966

Dusty Springfield's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner and Adele have all sung James Bond themes

All 25 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

More Features

See more More Features

Gary Barlow

Gary Barlow facts: Take That singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Take That

Art Garfunkel in 1975

Art Garfunkel facts: Singer's age, wife, children and partnership with Paul Simon explained

Simon & Garfunkel

Gabrielle

Gabrielle facts: Singer's real name, age, children and why she covers her eye revealed

Music

Prince Philip's memorial service

The Queen joins Royal Family at Prince Philip's emotional memorial service - in pictures

Royals

Are you smarter than a 10-year-old?

QUIZ: This quiz is designed for 10 year olds – can you pass it?

Quizzes

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years
The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed