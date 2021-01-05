QUIZ: Can you spot the breakfast cereals in these close-up photos?

Cereal quiz. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Sure, cereals are always a fantastic breakfast meal, but we love a cheeky bowl at any time of day.

Whatever your favourite brand of high-fiber snack, how well do you think you can spot various cereals just from a quick glance?

It's time to prove if you're a serial cereal eater by taking on this tricky quiz...

More quizzes:

QUIZ: Spot the cakes and treats in these close-up pictures

QUIZ: Can you name these crisps from the close-up image?