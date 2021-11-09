QUIZ: Make the perfect meal and we'll guess whether you're from the North or South of England

QUIZ: Make the perfect meal and we'll guess whether you're from the North or South of England. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Northerner or Southerner? We reckon we can figure it out from just the food choices you make.

We've taken some regional delicacies from across the North and South of England and put them into one quiz.

All you need to do is make your perfect meal from the options given, and we'll try and guess whether you're a Southerner or a Northerner...

