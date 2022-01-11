QUIZ: Can you name these 10 songs by the opening lyrics?

Opening lyrics quiz. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

When it comes to classic tunes, we love nothing more than belting out the lyrics, whether we actually know them or not.

And while the choruses may be memorable, sometimes the opening lyrics aren't quite as easy to name when just looking at them written down.

So, how many of these classic songs can you pick out from just the opening few words?

Try out our tricky quiz below!

While you're here, why not check out our other quizzes including love song lyrics, '80s number ones and Queen classics.