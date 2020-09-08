QUIZ: Spot the famous music stars in these face mashups

8 September 2020, 15:09

Can you spot the famous singers in these face mashups? Take the quiz and find out.
Can you spot the famous singers in these face mashups? Take the quiz and find out. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

We've taken the facial features of the most legendary singers and mixed them up. See if you can spot who they are...

Do you think you're well clued up on the world's most famous music stars?

Would you still be able to recognise them from just one of their facial features?

See if you can spot the stars we've mixed up in these face mashups...

(If you fancy another quiz afterwards, test your knowledge of '80s music with this tricky trivia challenge.)

