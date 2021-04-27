QUIZ: Spot the food in these tricky close-up pictures

On Air Now
The Smooth Late Show with Martin Collins 10pm - 1am
27 April 2021, 16:41
How well can you recognise some of the nation's most popular foods from just one close-up photo?
Whether you fancy yourself as a foodie or just enjoy some good grub, you probably think you're pretty clued up on meals, snacks and nibbles.
Well... this quiz is about to challenge that.
Can you recognise the foods in these extreme close ups?
Can you spot the breakfast cereals in these close-up photos? >
Spot the cakes and treats in these close-up pictures >