Smooth Radio is now available on DAB+ in the Channel Islands: How to listen. Picture: Getty

Music lovers in the Channel Islands will now be able to listen to Smooth Radio, as local DAB digital radio is switched on for the first time across Guernsey and Jersey!

From August 5, the Channel Islands’ DAB digital transmitters will be live, meaning we can now bring Your Relaxing Music Mix to the Channel Islands on DAB+.

How do I listen to Smooth in the Channel Islands?

Smooth is now available on DAB+ for listeners in Jersey and Guernsey - and by the end of summer, also to listeners in Alderney.

You will need DAB+ compatible equipment to pick up these services.

Smooth is also available to listen to online at globalplayer.com or download Global Player app.

How do I know if I can get Smooth on DAB?

Listeners in Jersey, Guernsey, Herm, Sark and Alderney will receive the new network thanks to three new transmitters located in Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney covering 82% of the population and 93% of roads.

Islanders can confirm that they are in coverage of the new network by checking their postcode at www.getdigitalradio.com and may need to retune their digital radios to receive the stations on DAB+ for the first time.

Can I get Smooth on my DAB radio?

To listen to the services via the new DAB+ network, Islanders will need a DAB+ enabled digital radio.

If you have an older DAB radio, you will not be able to listen to stations broadcast using DAB+ transmitters.

Can I enter on-air competitions on Smooth?

Unfortunately, listeners in the Channel Islands cannot enter our on-air text competitions, as the Channel Islands is not considered to be part of the UK.

You may be able to enter some of our online competitions but please always check the terms and conditions of our competitions before entering.