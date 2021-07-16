Reclaiming Amy: Amy Winehouse’s mum will open up about singer’s life in new documentary

16 July 2021, 09:14

By Naomi Bartram

All the details about the upcoming Amy Winehouse documentary, including when it's on and how to watch it...

It has been ten years since the tragic death of Amy Winehouse, and now a documentary is set to explore her life.

The new film, which is called Reclaiming Amy, will see the late star’s family and friends look back at their memories.

But what is the documentary about and how can you watch it? Here’s what you need to know…

Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

What is Reclaiming Amy about?

Narrated by Winehouse's mum Janis Winehouse-Collins, the 60-minute special will include interviews with the singer's dad, Mitch.

A new documentary about Amy Winehouse's life is set to air this month
The BBC Two description reads: "Marking the ten year anniversary of the death of Amy Winehouse, her closest family and friends, including mum Janis and dad Mitch, reveal the truth about the British music icon."

A press release adds that Amy's mum wants to open up about her daughter’s life before her Multiple Sclerosis gets worse.

Home video of Amy Winehouse singing aged 14 confirms star's stunning natural talent

It reads: "Janis lives with Multiple Sclerosis, a condition which threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy, and is a large part of her motivation to make this timely and personal documentary.

“I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."

Amy Winehouse's mum will open up about her daughter in a new documentary
Who is in Reclaiming Amy?

As well as Amy’s mum Janie, the singer’s friends and family will also speak openly about their relationships with Amy for the first time.

Janis has since opened up about OK! Magazine about her daughter’s memory.

Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's parents, husband, tattoos and death explained

She said: "I want Amy to be remembered as the sweet and talented girl she was.

“Even when she came home looking like Endora from Bewitched with the big hair and the eye flicks, she was still my Amy. She was always my Amy and she always will be."

Amy Winehouse's life will be explored in Reclaiming Amy
When is Reclaiming Amy on?

The documentary will be released on the tenth anniversary of Amy Winehouse's death which is Friday 23 July 2021.

You can watch it on BBC Two at 9pm, while it will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after.

Is there a trailer to Reclaiming Amy?

Yes, there is a trailer for the new documentary which shows unseen footage of Amy, as well as interview clips with her mum and step dad.

Watch the whole thing above.

