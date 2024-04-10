Back to Black: The Amy Winehouse biopic cast and the real-life people they play

Back to Black: Marisa Abela reveals how she took on Amy Winehouse's iconic vocals in new film

By Tom Eames

In the poignant biopic Back to Black, the vibrant life and soul-stirring music of Amy Winehouse are brought to the screen.

The film, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, features a talented cast that embodies the real-life figures who played pivotal roles in Amy Winehouse’s journey from a budding artist to a global icon.

Marisa Abela steps into the shoes of the legendary singer, capturing her unique voice and spirit, while Eddie Marsan and Lesley Manville bring depth to the roles of Amy’s father Mitch Winehouse and grandmother Cynthia, respectively.

The film explores Winehouse’s artistry and the pressures of fame, set against the backdrop of the streets of Camden that she called home.

It’s a celebration of her legacy, a reflection on the celebrity machine, and a tribute to a talent gone too soon. Here, we delve into the lives of the characters and their real-life counterparts.