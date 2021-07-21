Who are Amy Winehouse's parents Mitch and Janis Winehouse?

21 July 2021, 13:51

Amy Winehouse with her parents Mick and Janis in 2008
Amy Winehouse with her parents Mick and Janis in 2008. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Ever since Amy Winehouse's death at the age of 27, her loving parents Mitch and Janis have carried on her legacy.

10 years on from Amy's tragic passing, her mum and dad have often spoken about their daughter's life and career, while also launching various projects to keep her music in the public eye.

Read more: The story of Amy Winehouse's tragic death at the age of 27, 10 years later

In 2021, a new documentary titled Reclaiming Amy will feature the singer’s closest family and friends, speaking about the music icon and how her loss has impacted their lives.

But who are Mitch Winehouse and Janis Winehouse-Collins?

  1. Who is Mitch Winehouse?

    Amy and Mitch in 2008
    Amy and Mitch in 2008. Picture: Getty

    Mitch was working as a taxi driver and window panel installer when he welcomed daughter Amy with then-wife Janis on September 14, 1983.

    He also has an older son, Alex, born in 1979.

    In September 2011, he appeared on an American chat show for his first emotional interview a few months after Amy's death.

    He spoke of his struggle to come to terms with Amy's passing, telling Anderson Cooper: "When I did the eulogy at her funeral, as I got up to speak, a black butterfly came in.

    "It landed on Kelly Osbourne's shoulder, then flew around me. Have you ever heard anything like that in your life? It's incredible."

    Mitch has also said that he is convinced that Amy's spirit is still at his side, and that her ghost visited him and "sat on his bed".

    Read more: Who is Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil?

    He told Jewish News: "Three years ago, I was staying in Amy's flat and I felt something come through the window and enter into my back.

    "It was like somebody put an electric toothbrush on my back."

    In 2010, he released his own record as a classical jazz singer, paying tribute to jazz icons like Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.

  2. Who is Janis Winehouse-Collins?

    Mitch and Janis Winehouse unveiling daughter Amy's statue in 2014
    Mitch and Janis Winehouse unveiling daughter Amy's statue in 2014. Picture: Getty

    Amy's parents separated when she was nine years old, and she lived with her mother Janis and stayed with her father and his girlfriend in Essex on weekends.

    After splitting from Mitch, former pharmacist Janis married her partner Richard Collinss in 2011.

    Read more: When Amy Winehouse was discovered: Unknown star sings to astonished room of record executives in 2002

    Janis now lives with multiple sclerosis.

    Speaking to ITV's Lorraine Kelly, when asked about how she felt when she was told Amy had died, Janis said: “It took time for me, disbelief.”

    Her husband Richard added: “It was the worst day of my life. I got the phone call to say that Amy had gone. It was actually her cousin, Martin that phoned. I said, ‘Don’t be silly, we were with her yesterday.’ And he said, ‘No, I’m being absolutely serious.’ And then I had to tell Janis.

    "I said, ‘Janis, I don’t know what to say, she’s gone.’ She looked at me and she thought I was talking about my mum, because my mum died a month after Amy - my mum was seriously ill.

    “She said, ‘It’s just your mum,’ and I said, ‘No, no. Your baby, she’s really gone.’ And Jan just stood there.”

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Amy Winehouse inspired the Lady A song 'Famous'

How Amy Winehouse's life and death inspired a beautiful country song by Lady A
Who is Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil?

Who is Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil?

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse facts: Singer's parents, husband, tattoos and death explained
Amy Winehouse died in 2011

The story of Amy Winehouse's tragic death at the age of 27, 10 years later
Reclaiming Amy: Amy Winehouse's mum will open up about singer's life in new documentary

Reclaiming Amy: Amy Winehouse’s mum will open up about singer’s life in new documentary
Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Dolly Parton recreates iconic Playboy shoot for husband Carl's birthday, and shares rare glimpse of partner

Dolly Parton recreates iconic Playboy shoot for husband Carl's birthday, and shares rare glimpse of partner

Dolly Parton

Luke Bryan makes a 7-year-old fan's dream come true with adorable on-stage duet - video

Luke Bryan makes a 7-year-old fan's dream come true with adorable on-stage duet - video

Country

Olivia Newton-John in 2013

Olivia Newton-John says she is feeling "very good" in ongoing cancer recovery

Olivia Newton-John

Smooth Icons 2021

Smooth Icons 2021: Vote for your favourite artists in our top 100 countdown

Music

Freddie Mercury pictured backstage at the famous Slane Castle, Ireland concert on July 5, 1986.

Backstage pass: Snapshots of Freddie Mercury's weird and wonderful life on tour

Queen