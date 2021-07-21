Who are Amy Winehouse's parents Mitch and Janis Winehouse?

Who is Mitch Winehouse?

Amy and Mitch in 2008. Picture: Getty

Mitch was working as a taxi driver and window panel installer when he welcomed daughter Amy with then-wife Janis on September 14, 1983.

He also has an older son, Alex, born in 1979.

In September 2011, he appeared on an American chat show for his first emotional interview a few months after Amy's death.

He spoke of his struggle to come to terms with Amy's passing, telling Anderson Cooper: "When I did the eulogy at her funeral, as I got up to speak, a black butterfly came in.

"It landed on Kelly Osbourne's shoulder, then flew around me. Have you ever heard anything like that in your life? It's incredible."

Mitch has also said that he is convinced that Amy's spirit is still at his side, and that her ghost visited him and "sat on his bed".

He told Jewish News: "Three years ago, I was staying in Amy's flat and I felt something come through the window and enter into my back.

"It was like somebody put an electric toothbrush on my back."

In 2010, he released his own record as a classical jazz singer, paying tribute to jazz icons like Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald.