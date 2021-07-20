Who is Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil and how did they meet?

Around 2003, Amy met Blake Fielder-Civil, an addict who quickly became a chaotic focus of the singer.

Her first manager Nick Godwyn told The Times in 2007 that “Amy changed overnight after she met Blake. She just sounded completely different. Her personality became more distant.

"And it seemed to me like that was down to the drugs. When I met her she smoked weed but she thought the people who took class-A drugs were stupid. She used to laugh at them.”

Amy Winehouse and husband Blake Fielder-Civil in 2007. Picture: Getty

It was Blake who introduced Amy to heroin and other hard drugs, and they got tattoos of each other's names. Their relationship was on-and- due to his infidelities and various periods in prison.

“If you’re a musician, and you have things you want to get out, you write music,” she told The Guardian in 2006. “You don’t want to be settled, because when you’re settled you might as well call it a day.”

They eventually married at a secret ceremony in Miami in May 2007.

However, the relationship ended when Fielder-Civil was sentenced to 27 months in jail for trying to pervert the course of justice and of grievous bodily harm.