Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black': Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

18 January 2023, 15:26

The film entitled Back to Black will delve into Amy Winehouse's rise to stardom, iconic music, love life, and tragically early death.
The film entitled Back to Black will delve into Amy Winehouse's rise to stardom, iconic music, love life, and tragically early death. Picture: Alamy/Studio Canal

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Who will play Amy Winehouse? What will the storyline feature? And when will it be released? The important questions surrounding Amy Winehouse’s 'Back To Black' movie are revealed here.

Amy Winehouse's life was one of romance and rock n' roll, culminating in a tragic ending when she was just 27-years-old.

It's therefore unsurprising that filmmakers have been clamouring for years to make a biopic of her extraordinary life, and it's now been confirmed that the project officially happening.

The film entitled Back to Black will delve into Amy Winehouse's rise to stardom, iconic music, love life, and tragically early death and is being made with the 'full support' of Amy Winehouse's family and estate.

As filming starts on the streets of London, here's everything we know so far about the major biopic.

Amy Winehouse pictured in 2004, seven years before her death in 2011.
Amy Winehouse pictured in 2004, seven years before her death in 2011. Picture: Getty

  1. Who is in the cast for Amy Winehouse's biopic 'Back to Black'?

    Announced on January 13, the British-based Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black has a stellar line-up of cast and crew alike.

    Actor Marisa Abela has been announced to play Amy Winehouse, and images released of her in character (below) shows a stunning resemblance between the pair.

    26-year-old Abela is from Brighton, East Sussex and studied acting at RADA before breaking into the small-screen on BBC's Cobra, and most recently in the critically-acclaimed TV show, Industry.

    Marisa Abela is also due make an appearance in the highly-anticipated new live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
    Marisa Abela is also due make an appearance in the highly-anticipated new live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Picture: Alamy
    Actor Marisa Abela (pictured) has been announced to play Amy Winehouse
    Actor Marisa Abela (pictured) has been announced to play Amy Winehouse. Picture: Studio Canal

    The young actress is also due make an appearance in the highly-anticipated new live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

    Other actors confirmed to be cast in Black to Black include Ray Donovan star, Eddie Marsan, who will play Amy's dad Mitch Winehouse, and actor Ryan O'Doherty playing the part of Chris Taylor, Winehouse's former boyfriend.

    The film will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (pictured), who has vast experience with musical biopics, having previously headed the John Lennon-focused movie, Nowhere Boy.
    The film will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (pictured), who has vast experience with musical biopics, having previously headed the John Lennon-focused movie, Nowhere Boy. Picture: Alamy

    The film will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who has vast experience with musical biopics, having previously headed the John Lennon-focused movie, Nowhere Boy.

    Cinematic powerhouse StudioCanal is behind the project, with producers Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Tracey Seaward confirmed to make up the team.

  2. When will 'Back to Black' be released?

    With the official announcement of Back to Black released on January 13, producers wasted no time in getting started, with the film's actor's pictured filming on the streets of London on January 16 (below).

    A release date for the finished movie is likely to be in 2024 – watch this space!

    the film's actor's pictured filming on the streets of London on January 16
    the film's actor's pictured filming on the streets of London on January 16. Picture: Getty
    Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan filming the new Amy Winehouse inspired movie 'Back to Black' in Soho
    Marisa Abela and Eddie Marsan filming the new Amy Winehouse inspired movie 'Back to Black' in Soho. Picture: Getty

  3. What is the main plot for 'Back to Black'?

    The film is said to follow the singer's life from her humble North London roots to her rise to superstardom with her second – and final – album 'Back to Black'.

    The album was predominantly based on her tumultuous relationship with her future husband Blake Fielder-Civil and the movie is no doubt likely to explore the themes around Amy's love life and tragic drug use.

    Amy Winehouse pictured with dad Mitch Winehouse in 2008.
    Amy Winehouse pictured with dad Mitch Winehouse in 2008. Picture: Getty
    The album was predominantly based on her tumultuous relationship with her future husband Blake Fielder-Civil (pictured) and the movie is no doubt likely to explore the themes around Amy's love life and tragic drug-use.
    The album was predominantly based on her tumultuous relationship with her future husband Blake Fielder-Civil (pictured) and the movie is no doubt likely to explore the themes around Amy's love life and tragic drug-use. Picture: Getty

    According to the film's press release published on January 13, the biopic is set to focus on Winehouse's "vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame."

    "Back to Black will focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did," it continues.

    The film will explore Amy&squot;s "vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame." Pictured in 2008.
    The film will explore Amy's "vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame." Pictured in 2008. Picture: Getty

    "A journey that took her from the craziness and colour of 90’s Camden High Street to global adoration - and back again, Back to Black crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt."

  4. What Amy Winehouse songs will be included on the 'Back to Black' soundtrack?

    Considering the film is called 'Back to Black', it is safe to assume the movie will be set to a soundtrack of songs from the album.

    Amy's biggest tunes from the 2006 record include 'Rehab', 'You Know I'm No Good', 'Tears Dry On Their Own' and 'Love Is a Losing Game'.

    Amy Winehouse pictured winning an Ivor Novello Award in 2007
    Amy Winehouse pictured winning an Ivor Novello Award in 2007. Picture: Alamy

    Despite her worldwide fame, Amy Winehouse only released two studio albums in her lifetime, and it's likely her greatest hits will be heard throughout the movie.

    The success of Back to Black saw Amy become of just five women at the time to win five Grammys in one night and the album has gone on to sell a staggering 16 million copies worldwide.

More from Amy Winehouse

See more More from Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Music

Nobody had a voice quite like Amy Winehouse, but her relatively brief career was marred by setbacks and addiction.

Inside Amy Winehouse’s tragic final performance

Amy Winehouse with her parents Mick and Janis in 2008

Who are Amy Winehouse's parents Mitch and Janis Winehouse?

Amy Winehouse inspired the Lady A song 'Famous'

How Amy Winehouse's life and death inspired a beautiful country song by Lady A

Amy Winehouse and husband Blake Fielder-Civil in 2007

Who is Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil?

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Miley Cyrus 'responds' to Bruno Mars in her new song 'Flowers'

Why Miley Cyrus' new song 'Flowers' is a response to Bruno Mars' 'When I Was Your Man' 10 years later

Bruno Mars

The Masked Singer latest odds for 2023

The Masked Singer odds: Who are the most likely celebrities behind the masks?

The Masked Singer

The singer's son Liam, with ex-wife Rachel Hunter has revealed he is to welcome his first child with partner, Nicole Ann, with a beautiful video posted to his Instagram page.

Rod Stewart's son Liam announces baby news and mum Rachel Hunter has best reaction

Rod Stewart

Kenny Loggins

'Footloose' legend Kenny Loggins announces his final concert tour

Music

Madonna

Madonna to bring four decades of hits to London's O2 on The Celebration Tour: Tickets and dates revealed

Madonna