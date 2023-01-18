Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black': Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

On Air Now
Who will play Amy Winehouse? What will the storyline feature? And when will it be released? The important questions surrounding Amy Winehouse’s 'Back To Black' movie are revealed here.
Amy Winehouse's life was one of romance and rock n' roll, culminating in a tragic ending when she was just 27-years-old.
It's therefore unsurprising that filmmakers have been clamouring for years to make a biopic of her extraordinary life, and it's now been confirmed that the project officially happening.
The film entitled Back to Black will delve into Amy Winehouse's rise to stardom, iconic music, love life, and tragically early death and is being made with the 'full support' of Amy Winehouse's family and estate.
As filming starts on the streets of London, here's everything we know so far about the major biopic.
Announced on January 13, the British-based Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black has a stellar line-up of cast and crew alike.
Actor Marisa Abela has been announced to play Amy Winehouse, and images released of her in character (below) shows a stunning resemblance between the pair.
26-year-old Abela is from Brighton, East Sussex and studied acting at RADA before breaking into the small-screen on BBC's Cobra, and most recently in the critically-acclaimed TV show, Industry.
The young actress is also due make an appearance in the highly-anticipated new live-action Barbie film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.
Other actors confirmed to be cast in Black to Black include Ray Donovan star, Eddie Marsan, who will play Amy's dad Mitch Winehouse, and actor Ryan O'Doherty playing the part of Chris Taylor, Winehouse's former boyfriend.
The film will be directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, who has vast experience with musical biopics, having previously headed the John Lennon-focused movie, Nowhere Boy.
Cinematic powerhouse StudioCanal is behind the project, with producers Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Tracey Seaward confirmed to make up the team.
With the official announcement of Back to Black released on January 13, producers wasted no time in getting started, with the film's actor's pictured filming on the streets of London on January 16 (below).
A release date for the finished movie is likely to be in 2024 – watch this space!
The film is said to follow the singer's life from her humble North London roots to her rise to superstardom with her second – and final – album 'Back to Black'.
The album was predominantly based on her tumultuous relationship with her future husband Blake Fielder-Civil and the movie is no doubt likely to explore the themes around Amy's love life and tragic drug use.
According to the film's press release published on January 13, the biopic is set to focus on Winehouse's "vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame."
"Back to Black will focus on Amy’s extraordinary genius, creativity and honesty that infused everything she did," it continues.
"A journey that took her from the craziness and colour of 90’s Camden High Street to global adoration - and back again, Back to Black crashes through the looking glass of celebrity to watch this journey from behind the mirror, to see what Amy saw, to feel what she felt."
Considering the film is called 'Back to Black', it is safe to assume the movie will be set to a soundtrack of songs from the album.
Amy's biggest tunes from the 2006 record include 'Rehab', 'You Know I'm No Good', 'Tears Dry On Their Own' and 'Love Is a Losing Game'.
Despite her worldwide fame, Amy Winehouse only released two studio albums in her lifetime, and it's likely her greatest hits will be heard throughout the movie.
The success of Back to Black saw Amy become of just five women at the time to win five Grammys in one night and the album has gone on to sell a staggering 16 million copies worldwide.