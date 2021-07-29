Who is Aretha Franklin's second husband Glynn Turman and where is he now?

Aretha Franklin was married twice in her life, with her second marriage only lasting a couple of years.

Just under 10 years after her turbulent first marriage to former manager Ted White came to an end, the Queen of Soul married partner Glynn Turman.

But who is Turman and where is he now?

Who is Glynn Turman? Before meeting Aretha Franklin Glynn Turman in 2006. Picture: Getty Actor and director Glynn Turman began his career as a child actor in the early 1960s. After several years as a stage actor, he moved into TV roles, including parts in Peyton Place, Hawaii Five-O, The Mod Squad and The Doris Day Show. His film career in the 1970s started with blaxploitation movies including Five on the Black Hand Side, Thomasine & Bushrod and Together Brothers, before landing roles in Cooley High, J. D.'s Revenge and A Hero Ain't Nothin' but a Sandwich. Read more: Who is Aretha Franklin's first husband Ted White and where is he now? He almost played Han Solo in the Star Wars films. Speaking in 2007, Turman said: "That was in George Lucas' book. Apparently George Lucas had me in mind for the role, and then thought that there might be too much controversy between a white Princess Leia and a black Han Solo – because those were the times. "And he didn't want to get into that. At the time, I had no idea. I just went to the audition, did it and got out of there."

Meeting and marrying Aretha Franklin Aretha Franklin and Glynn Turman at home. Picture: Getty Aretha and Glynn met backstage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion during a Ben Vereen show in the late 1970s. The couple were introduced by one of Aretha's sons, when he reportedly grabbed Glynn's attention by saying: "Glynn Turman, my mother loves you!" Read more: How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now? Glynn asked: "Who's your mother?" When the child responded that his mother was Aretha, Glynn replied: "Whoa!" The couple married on April 11, 1978, at her father's church. By marrying Turman, Aretha also became stepmother of Turman's three children from a previous marriage.

Separation Aretha and Glynn separated in 1982, largely due to the strain of keeping a long-distance relationship going. The couple divorced in 1984, but remained close friends until Aretha's death in 2017. In her final days, Glynn went to visit her at her bedside.