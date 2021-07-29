Who is Aretha Franklin's second husband Glynn Turman and where is he now?

29 July 2021, 15:55

Aretha Franklin with husband Glynn Turman in 1980
Aretha Franklin with husband Glynn Turman in 1980. Picture: Getty

Aretha Franklin was married twice in her life, with her second marriage only lasting a couple of years.

Just under 10 years after her turbulent first marriage to former manager Ted White came to an end, the Queen of Soul married partner Glynn Turman.

But who is Turman and where is he now?

  1. Who is Glynn Turman? Before meeting Aretha Franklin

    Glynn Turman in 2006
    Glynn Turman in 2006. Picture: Getty

    Actor and director Glynn Turman began his career as a child actor in the early 1960s.

    After several years as a stage actor, he moved into TV roles, including parts in Peyton Place, Hawaii Five-O, The Mod Squad and The Doris Day Show.

    His film career in the 1970s started with blaxploitation movies including Five on the Black Hand Side, Thomasine & Bushrod and Together Brothers, before landing roles in Cooley High, J. D.'s Revenge and A Hero Ain't Nothin' but a Sandwich.

    Read more: Who is Aretha Franklin's first husband Ted White and where is he now?

    He almost played Han Solo in the Star Wars films. Speaking in 2007, Turman said: "That was in George Lucas' book. Apparently George Lucas had me in mind for the role, and then thought that there might be too much controversy between a white Princess Leia and a black Han Solo – because those were the times.

    "And he didn't want to get into that. At the time, I had no idea. I just went to the audition, did it and got out of there."

  2. Meeting and marrying Aretha Franklin

    Aretha Franklin and Glynn Turman at home
    Aretha Franklin and Glynn Turman at home. Picture: Getty

    Aretha and Glynn met backstage at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion during a Ben Vereen show in the late 1970s.

    The couple were introduced by one of Aretha's sons, when he reportedly grabbed Glynn's attention by saying: "Glynn Turman, my mother loves you!"

    Read more: How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

    Glynn asked: "Who's your mother?" When the child responded that his mother was Aretha, Glynn replied: "Whoa!"

    The couple married on April 11, 1978, at her father's church.

    By marrying Turman, Aretha also became stepmother of Turman's three children from a previous marriage.

  3. Separation

    Aretha and Glynn separated in 1982, largely due to the strain of keeping a long-distance relationship going.

    The couple divorced in 1984, but remained close friends until Aretha's death in 2017.

    In her final days, Glynn went to visit her at her bedside.

  4. Where is Glynn Turman now?

    Glynn Turman in 2020
    Glynn Turman in 2020. Picture: Getty

    Aged 74 in 2021, Glynn Turman is still acting.

    In recent years, he has appeared in a number of high profile TV shows and films.

    Recent movie roles have included Super 8, Burlesque, Bumblebee and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

    Read more: Who was Aretha Franklin's preacher father CL Franklin?

    On TV, he starred as Mayor Royce in the drama The Wire, and has also had memorable parts in Scrubs, The Defenders, House of Lies, Suits, How To Get Away with Murder, Power and Fargo.

    He married his third wife, Jo-Ann Allen, in 1992.

