Who was Aretha Franklin's mother Barbara Siggers Franklin?

Audra McDonald plays Aretha Franklin's mother in Respect. Picture: Getty/Universal

By Tom Eames

Aretha Franklin's mother Barbara Siggers Franklin died at a young age, but she was instrumental in encouraging the future soul singer's talent.

In the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect, actress Audra McDonald portrays the singer's mother, who died when Aretha was just nine years old.

But who was Barbara Siggers Franklin and was she also a singer?