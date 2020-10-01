Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square film on Netflix: Everything you need to know
1 October 2020, 13:35
Dolly Parton fans are in for a double Christmas treat this year. Not only is the legendary singer-songwriter releasing a Christmas album, the 74-year-old is also releasing a Christmas film.
Even more of a treat, the new movie will feature 14 original songs by Dolly Parton... plus she will also star in the film herself.
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix movie, including the cast and release date:
-
Where and when will Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square be released?
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square will be available to watch on Netflix from November 22.
-
What is Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square about?
A synopsis for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square reads: "Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski), a wealthy and unpleasant woman, returns to her small hometown in the wake of her father’s death to evict everyone right before the holiday season.
"Following an encounter with an angel (Dolly Parton), a rekindling of an old romance and stories from the local community, she has a change of heart."
-
Will Dolly Parton's film feature new songs?
The movie will feature 14 original songs by Dolly Parton.
Dolly has already released a song titled 'Christmas on the Square' from her new album A Holly Dolly Christmas.
Listen to 'Christmas on the Square' here:
-
Is there a trailer for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square?
A trailer for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square has not yet been released.
Watch this space!
-
Who will star in the new production?
Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson and Selah Kimbro Jones will all star in Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.
-
Who is directing Christmas on the Square?
Christmas on the Square will be directed by Fame’s Lydia Grant, Debbie Allen.
Christmas on the Square is the first movie she’s directed in 25 years, the last time being Out-of-Sync with LL Cool J.