Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square film on Netflix: Everything you need to know

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square. Picture: Netflix

By Rory O'Connor

Dolly Parton fans are in for a double Christmas treat this year. Not only is the legendary singer-songwriter releasing a Christmas album, the 74-year-old is also releasing a Christmas film.

Even more of a treat, the new movie will feature 14 original songs by Dolly Parton... plus she will also star in the film herself.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix movie, including the cast and release date: