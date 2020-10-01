Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square film on Netflix: Everything you need to know

1 October 2020, 13:35

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square. Picture: Netflix

By Rory O'Connor

Dolly Parton fans are in for a double Christmas treat this year. Not only is the legendary singer-songwriter releasing a Christmas album, the 74-year-old is also releasing a Christmas film.

Even more of a treat, the new movie will feature 14 original songs by Dolly Parton... plus she will also star in the film herself.

Read more: Dolly Parton announces 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' album for October 2020 release

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Netflix movie, including the cast and release date:

  1. Where and when will Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square be released?

    Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square will be available to watch on Netflix from November 22.

  2. What is Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square about?

    A poster for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix film
    A poster for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix film. Picture: Netflix

    A synopsis for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square reads: "Regina Fuller (Christine Baranski), a wealthy and unpleasant woman, returns to her small hometown in the wake of her father’s death to evict everyone right before the holiday season.

    "Following an encounter with an angel (Dolly Parton), a rekindling of an old romance and stories from the local community, she has a change of heart."

  3. Will Dolly Parton's film feature new songs?

    The movie will feature 14 original songs by Dolly Parton.

    Dolly has already released a song titled 'Christmas on the Square' from her new album A Holly Dolly Christmas.

    Listen to 'Christmas on the Square' here:

  4. Is there a trailer for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square?

    A trailer for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square has not yet been released.

    Watch this space!

  5. Who will star in the new production?

    Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix cast
    Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square Netflix cast. Picture: Netflix

    Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, Jeanine Mason, Josh Segarra, Mary Lane Haskell, Matthew Johnson and Selah Kimbro Jones will all star in Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square.

  6. Who is directing Christmas on the Square?

    Christmas on the Square will be directed by Fame’s Lydia Grant, Debbie Allen.

    Christmas on the Square is the first movie she’s directed in 25 years, the last time being Out-of-Sync with LL Cool J.

Last Played Songs

More from Dolly Parton

See more More from Dolly Parton

Fred and Tim Williams

These twins reacting to classic music on YouTube is a joy - who are Fred and Tim Williams?

Music

Dolly Parton scores first Christian number 1 song with ‘There Was Jesus’ Zach Williams duet

Dolly Parton scores first ever Christian number 1 song with ‘There Was Jesus’ Zach Williams duet
The history of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean's relationship

The history of Dolly Parton and Carl Dean’s 54-year marriage, and their secret to long-lasting love
Smooth Country Icons

Smooth Country Icons 2020: Dolly Parton is voted the best country artist of all time

Country

Dolly Parton announces 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' album for October 2020 release

Dolly Parton announces 'A Holly Dolly Christmas' album for October 2020 release

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Gary Barlow, Michael Buble and Sebastian Yatra

Gary Barlow announces new album and unveils fantastic new Michael Buble duet 'Elita' - listen now

Take That

Kenny Rogers, Bill Withers and Caroline Flack passed away in 2020

Celebrity deaths in 2020: Paying tribute to the stars we've lost this year

Music

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in ‘deep pain’ after suffering a miscarriage with third child

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend in ‘deep pain’ after miscarriage with third child

John Legend

Al Green

Al Green's 10 greatest ever songs

Song Lists

Stevie Wonder announces the death of John Lennon during live concert in 1980

The heartbreaking moment Stevie Wonder announces John Lennon’s death to fans at concert

John Lennon