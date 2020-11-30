Duran Duran announce rescheduled BST Hyde Park show for 2021 - all the details

30 November 2020, 09:00

Duran Duran announced as final BST Hyde Park headliner for 2021
Duran Duran announced as final BST Hyde Park headliner for 2021. Picture: BST • Duran Duran

By Tom Eames

Duran Duran have confirmed the new date for next year's British Summer Time music festival in Hyde Park.

American Express presents BST Hyde Park returns in 2021, bringing back live music for the summer in the heart of London.

Duran Duran are back, where they will be playing their only London show in 2021.

The show will be staged on Sunday, July 11.

GET TICKETS HERE

Joining them are music icons Nile Rodgers & CHIC, and Grace Jones, both long-time friends of the band.

Thousands of fans who bought tickets to Duran Duran’s cancelled BST Hyde Park show in 2020 are guaranteed tickets if they rebook. There is also the option to split the cost of your ticket with the BST Hyde Park payment plan.

Tickets are on general sale from Friday 4 December at 9am.

This is Duran Duran's BST Hyde Park debut and their only London show of 2021, and is set to include classics such as 'Hungry Like the Wolf', 'Pressure Off', 'Rio', 'Girls on Film', '(Reach Up For The) Sunrise' and 'A View to a Kill'.

Read more: Duran Duran's greatest songs ever

Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon said: "I look at film of The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park back in '69 and think of all the great acts who've performed there since.

"It really is an honour to add the name Duran Duran to that roster, and to play our music at one of the world's greatest inner city locations at BST Hyde Park."

