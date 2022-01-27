George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' slowed down is absolutely incredible

27 January 2022, 16:47

George Michael
George Michael. Picture: George Michael/Top of the Pops/BBC

By Tom Eames

Just when you thought George Michael's most famous song couldn't sound any sweeter, think again.

There's a new trend sweeping YouTube, TikTok and beyond, and it involves taking a classic song and slowing things down by at least 25%, and adding some reverb to create a new version of a song, with fantastic and soothing results.

One such example is George Michael's 'Careless Whisper'. By slowing down the track, it produces a stunning sun-kissed slow jam where you can't help but imagine yourself on a beach at the height of summer in the '80s.

There are several versions of this trend, but our favourite is the below by YouTube user HoundDog:

Viewers of the video are big fans, with one user writing: "This is so cool I've never thought a slowed version of careless whisper would be this flawless."

Another wrote that it was "better than the original".

'Careless Whisper' has been voted the best song of all time in Smooth's annual All Time Top 500 vote for the last three years. The 2022 countdown will launch later this year.

