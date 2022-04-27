Madonna 'splits from 28-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams after 3 years'

27 April 2022, 11:41

By Mayer Nissim

Madonna had been dating the American dancer for the past three years.

Madonna has apparently split up with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams.

The 63-year-old pop superstar has amicably parted from the 28-year-old dancer after a three-year relationship, The Sun reports.

Madonna and her former partner
Madonna and her former partner. Picture: Backgrid

Madonna has occassionally shared photographs of Williams on Instagram since they got together in 2019, but the couple have apparently not been seen together since January of this year.

It's claimed that Madonna has been focusing on her work, including new music and a planned biopic, since the split – as well as spending time with friends and family.

The couple first met during Madonna's Rebel Heart tour in 2015.

Madonna has been married twice: to actor Sean Penn between 1985 and 1989, and to director Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008.

Her past boyfriends have included model Tony Ward, rapper Tupac Shakur, basketball player Dennis Rodman, model Jesus Luz, and Carlos Leon – the father of her daughter Lourdes.

She is also rumoured to have dated Lenny Kravitz and Vanilla Ice.

