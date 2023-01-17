Madonna to bring four decades of hits to London's O2 on The Celebration Tour: Tickets and dates revealed

By Mayer Nissim

From the 1980s to 2020s, Madonna is taking four decades of hits on the road in 2023.

Madonna has finally confirmed the rumours of a career-spanning greatest hits world tour.

Reports have been swirling for a while, and the Queen of Pop announced the news in her own inimitable style.

Madonna posted a video to YouTube recreating a famous NSWF scene from her 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare (released in the UK as In Bed With Madonna).

The promo clip features massive names from across the worlds of music and comedy, including Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter and Eric Andre.

It ends with Amy Schumer presenting Madonna with the dare we all want her to take on.

"Madonna," said Schumer. "I dare you to do a World Tour and to play your greatest motherf**king hits."

Madonna replies: "Four decades? As in, 40 years? As in, all those songs?

"Wait, hold up. That's a lot of songs. Do you think people would come to that show?"

Madonna. Picture: Ricardo Gomes

Assured that they would, Madonna replies: "So the answer is... f**k yeah. '80s, '90s, 2000s. Four decades of music, avec moi. ML VC. Welcome to the party, bitches."

The global tour will take in 35 cities across the world, kicking off on Saturday, July 15th at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

Madonna will play Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before visiting Europe for yet more shows, including a date at The O2 in London on Saturday, October 14.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10am, with legacy members of Madonna's Official Fan Club having access to a pre-sale running from 9am GMT to 5pm on Wednesday, January 18 in the UK

"I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said.

All dates will feature Bob the Drag Queen aka Caldwell Tidicue aka Caldwell Tidicue and the global jaunt will end in Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on Friday, December, 1.