Art Garfunkel facts: Singer's age, wife, children and partnership with Paul Simon explained

Art Garfunkel in 1975. Picture: Getty

Art Garfunkel was one-half of one of the world's most successful pop duos.

Alongside the songwriting prowess of professional partner Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel's incredible voice provided some of the best-loved songs of the 20th century, including 'The Sound of Silence' and 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'.

The American singer, poet, and actor has also had a very successful solo music career, including two UK number one singles: 'Bright Eyes' from Watership Down and his cover of 'I Only Have Eyes for You'.

Altogether, Garfunkel has earned eight Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1990, he and Simon were also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2008, he was ranked among Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.