Kim Appleby facts: Mel & Kim singer's age, songs, children and more revealed

Kim Appleby was one half of the popular 1980s duo Mel & Kim, and she's back in a new TV series.

Kim Appleby scored many hits both with her sister and as a solo artist, and here are all the big facts about the talented star:

Who were Mel & Kim? Picture: EMI Mel & Kim were a pop duo consisting of sisters Melanie and Kim Appleby. The duo reached number one in the UK with their 1987 single 'Respectable', which also topped the US dance chart. They had three other UK Top 10 hits with 'Showing Out (Get Fresh at the Weekend)', 'FLM' and 'That's the Way It Is'. Tragically, Mel passed away at the age of 23 on January 18, 1990 from pneumonia following treatment for metastatic paraganglioma. When her sister was diagnosed with cancer, Kim took time out of her career to nurse her for two and a half years.

What are Kim Appleby's biggest songs? After Mel's death, Kim embarked on a solo career in the early 1990s. With the help of her boyfriend at the time, ex-Bros bassist Craig Logan, Kim's debut solo album comprised of songs co-written with Mel, for what was intended to be the next Mel and Kim album. The album, Kim Appleby, contained her debut solo single 'Don't Worry', which reached number two in the UK in 1990. The follow-up 'G.L.A.D' was also a top 10 hit. Her second album, Breakaway, was not as successful, and she has not had another top 40 hit since then. However, she has continued to record music, including 2007's 'High' and 2016's 'What's Not to Love'.

How old is Kim Appleby? Kim Appleby was born on August 28, 1961. She celebrated her 59th birthday in 2020. Kim was born in Stoke Newington to a Jamaican father and white British mother. She grew up in Hackney, where her childhood was reportedly spent in poverty. Her parents split when she was 15.