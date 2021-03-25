Kim Appleby facts: Mel & Kim singer's age, songs, children and more revealed

25 March 2021, 12:33 | Updated: 25 March 2021, 12:37

Kim Appleby
Picture: PA

Kim Appleby was one half of the popular 1980s duo Mel & Kim, and she's back in a new TV series.

Kim Appleby scored many hits both with her sister and as a solo artist, and here are all the big facts about the talented star:

  1. Who were Mel & Kim?

    Mel & Kim
    Picture: EMI

    Mel & Kim were a pop duo consisting of sisters Melanie and Kim Appleby.

    The duo reached number one in the UK with their 1987 single 'Respectable', which also topped the US dance chart. They had three other UK Top 10 hits with 'Showing Out (Get Fresh at the Weekend)', 'FLM' and 'That's the Way It Is'.

    Tragically, Mel passed away at the age of 23 on January 18, 1990 from pneumonia following treatment for metastatic paraganglioma.

    When her sister was diagnosed with cancer, Kim took time out of her career to nurse her for two and a half years.

  2. What are Kim Appleby's biggest songs?

    After Mel's death, Kim embarked on a solo career in the early 1990s.

    With the help of her boyfriend at the time, ex-Bros bassist Craig Logan, Kim's debut solo album comprised of songs co-written with Mel, for what was intended to be the next Mel and Kim album.

    The album, Kim Appleby, contained her debut solo single 'Don't Worry', which reached number two in the UK in 1990. The follow-up 'G.L.A.D' was also a top 10 hit.

    Her second album, Breakaway, was not as successful, and she has not had another top 40 hit since then.

    However, she has continued to record music, including 2007's 'High' and 2016's 'What's Not to Love'.

  3. How old is Kim Appleby?

    Kim Appleby was born on August 28, 1961. She celebrated her 59th birthday in 2020.

    Kim was born in Stoke Newington to a Jamaican father and white British mother.

    She grew up in Hackney, where her childhood was reportedly spent in poverty. Her parents split when she was 15.

  4. Does Kim Appleby have any children?

    In 1979, Kim Appleby gave birth to a daughter named Sharma, when Kim was aged 17.

    She has said that her maturity came from becoming a mother at a young age, stating that she "grew up overnight" and that she "changed and became a better person because of it".

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Bruno Mars was interviewed by Jonathan Ross in 1989 as the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator.

4-year-old Bruno Mars was the world's youngest Elvis Presley impersonator and he was astounding

Bruno Mars

Queen's six-minute masterpiece 'Bohemian Rhapsody' is one of the most famous songs of all time and sold more than one million copies in 1975 alone.

The Story of... 'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen

The Story of...

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Elton John

Elton John and his father Stanley

Who was Elton John's dad Stanley Dwight and who plays him in Rocketman?

Elton John

Elton John and his mum Sheila

Who was Elton John's mum? Rocketman singer's relationship with Sheila Farebrother revealed

Elton John

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Song Lists