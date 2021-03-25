Paloma Faith's 10 best songs so far, ranked

Paloma Faith is one of the most popular and versatile singer-songwriters Britain has produced over the past decade.

Paloma has released four studio albums so far, the most recent of which was 2020's Infinite Things. She is known for her unique blend of pop, soul, jazz and R&B.

If you're new to Paloma's music, here's a handful of songs for your starter-pack playlist:

'Make Your Own Kind of Music' Originally a hit for Mama Cass back in 1969, Paloma recorded a cover version in 2018. The song was featured in a TV ad for Škoda, promoting the Karoq crossover vehicle, and it reached number 28 in the UK chart.

'Loyal' This song is taken from the 'Zeitgeist' edition of Paloma's fourth album The Architect. The powerhouse anthem was co-written with Jamie Miller (who finished third in the 2016 edition of The Voice UK).

'Stone Cold Sober' Taken from her debut album in 2009, this song is about the tricky manner of appearing to be one thing and actually being something else. Paloma said: "It's about the human condition, the constant striving for love and companionship. I've thrown my heart at many a wrong man in my time, I can't tell you. I'm the queen of tragedy. Melancholy informs everything I do."

'Can't Rely on You' This was the lead single from Paloma's third album A Perfect Contradiction. In May 2013, Paloma met Pharrell Williams at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Met Ball in New York City, when Pharrell approached her singing her own song 'New York'. He then took her phone, entered his contact number and told her, "I'm ready to work. They later wrote and recorded this song together in Miami.

'Lullaby' (with Sigala) Paloma teamed up with producer Sigala for this track in 2018, scoring another UK top 10 hit. Sigala said of the song: "Ultimately it is a song about love, but I have managed to keep that word out of the title this time! I love finding unique voices, and Paloma's is perfect for this track. I can't wait for you all to hear it!"

'Never Tear Us Apart' Originally by INXS, Paloma Faith covered the classic track for a John Lewis advertising campaign in 2012. "I have always loved this song and I feel honoured to sing it," she said.

'Better Than This' This was the fantastic lead single for Paloma's 2020 album Infinite Things. She said of the song: "It's love songs for people who are there to stay. That enduring love. Warts and all. I don’t think I've ever heard a love song like that, actually."

'Upside Down' Taken from her debut album Do You Want the Truth or Something Beautiful?, this song showcased Paloma's pop-jazz sound. Although it failed to reach the UK top 40 at the time in 2010, it has become one of her most popular songs.

'Picking Up the Pieces' Paloma has said that this song was inspired by the issues and insecurity of dating someone who is recovering from a previous relationship. From her second album Fall to Grace, this was her first UK top 10 single in 2012.