10 running songs for that perfect fitness playlist

22 June 2021, 12:18

These are the greatest running songs ever
These are the greatest running songs ever. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Whether you're training for a marathon or attempting your first jog in months, it's all about what tunes you listen to while doing it.

To help you out, we've put together the perfect running playlist to make the gym or a jog even more enjoyable. 

  1. Kenny Loggins - 'Footloose'

    Run as if you'd just been told that you and the rest of your town were no longer able to dance ever again back in the '80s.

  2. Elton John - 'I'm Still Standing'

    For when you think you're about to be too knackered to continue, Elton will get you believing once again. Yeah, yeah, yeah!

  3. Rod Stewart - 'Young Turks'

    Now that you're into the swing of it, Rod will keep you going with this jaunty '80s tune about rebellious youth.

  4. Michael Jackson - 'Beat It'

    Another 'I'm flagging so shout at me' song, Michael will remind you what's at stake if you don't keep pushing. Well, technically nothing's at stake, but think of the calories lost!

  5. Bryan Adams - 'Run to You'

    The clue's in the title. This will make you feel good that you've reached the halfway mark!

  6. A-Ha - 'Take on Me'

    The pulsating power of Morten and the boys will give you that second wind that you probably need at this point.

  7. Toto - 'Africa'

    "It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from youuu". The chorus of this power ballad alone will give you all the energy you need, as we take down the beats per minute slightly.

  8. Queen - 'Don't Stop Me Now'

    Maybe don't run quite at the "speed of light", but this feel-good anthem is always a winner on the treadmill.

  9. Take That - 'The Flood'

    Taking things down a notch now, but still epic from the Take That boys. One final push! 

  10. ELO - 'Mr Blue Sky'

    Ending with an almighty joyous and gigantic climax, when you hear that final orchestral breakdown you'll be darned chuffed with yourself. Congratulations!

Smooth Radio is celebrating the real faces of fitness in partnership with This Girl Can. There’s no ‘right’ way to get active. Whichever way you jiggle, kick, lift, stretch or sprint, it’s time to get moving however you please!

Head over here for the chance to win a fantastic fitness bundle include weights, a gym kit, smart speaker and more.

More Song Lists

See more More Song Lists

Christopher Cross in 1980

The 10 greatest Christopher Cross songs ever, ranked

Barry White

Barry White's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Barry White

Father's Day songs

Father's Day songs: 15 emotional tracks by and about dads

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Summer songs

Best summer songs: The 20 greatest sunny tunes to listen to in a heatwave
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

More Features

See more More Features

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been together for over 15 years

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban: A timeline of their beautiful relationship and family

Music

Can you spot the REAL road signs from the fake ones?

QUIZ: Can you spot the REAL road signs from the fake ones?

Quizzes

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl will cover some Bee Gees classics

Who are the Dee Gees? Foo Fighters' Bee Gees tribute band and 'Hail Satin' album explained

Bee Gees

Barry Manilow in 2018

Barry Manilow facts: Singer's age, husband, net worth and more revealed

Music

A rare video of Andy Gibb and Bee Gee Barry Gibb singing on stage in 1987 is one of the few times the pair were known to have performed together in public.

Barry Gibb and Andy Gibb sing rare duet of 'To Love Somebody' in candid video from 1987

Barry Gibb

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?