10 running songs for that perfect fitness playlist

Whether you're training for a marathon or attempting your first jog in months, it's all about what tunes you listen to while doing it.

To help you out, we've put together the perfect running playlist to make the gym or a jog even more enjoyable.

Kenny Loggins - 'Footloose' Run as if you'd just been told that you and the rest of your town were no longer able to dance ever again back in the '80s. Elton John - 'I'm Still Standing' For when you think you're about to be too knackered to continue, Elton will get you believing once again. Yeah, yeah, yeah! Rod Stewart - 'Young Turks' Now that you're into the swing of it, Rod will keep you going with this jaunty '80s tune about rebellious youth. Michael Jackson - 'Beat It' Another 'I'm flagging so shout at me' song, Michael will remind you what's at stake if you don't keep pushing. Well, technically nothing's at stake, but think of the calories lost! Bryan Adams - 'Run to You' The clue's in the title. This will make you feel good that you've reached the halfway mark! A-Ha - 'Take on Me' The pulsating power of Morten and the boys will give you that second wind that you probably need at this point. Toto - 'Africa' "It's gonna take a lot to drag me away from youuu". The chorus of this power ballad alone will give you all the energy you need, as we take down the beats per minute slightly. Queen - 'Don't Stop Me Now' Maybe don't run quite at the "speed of light", but this feel-good anthem is always a winner on the treadmill. Take That - 'The Flood' Taking things down a notch now, but still epic from the Take That boys. One final push! ELO - 'Mr Blue Sky' Ending with an almighty joyous and gigantic climax, when you hear that final orchestral breakdown you'll be darned chuffed with yourself. Congratulations!

