Will Young's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Will Young was one of the biggest singers of the 2000s, and he continues making fantastic music nearly 20 years since he won Pop Idol.

Will more than shook off his reality TV tag with massive hits around Europe, and his most recent album - 2019's Lexicon - was another example of his obvious talent as a songwriter and performer.

We've selected just 10 of his best songs to make for a perfect Will Young playlist:

Light My Fire Will first performed a version of this classic by The Doors on Pop Idol. His take - styled like Jose Feliciano's famous cover - was his second single, giving him another number one in 2002.

Changes This was the lead single from Will's fourth album Let It Go, giving him a top 10 hit in 2008. Speaking about its tough music video shoot, Will said at the time: "I ran up and down country lanes, was struck by lightning, set on fire and partially drowned. It’s amazing what you’ll do for music!"

Tell Me the Worst A personal track off Pop Idol winner Will’s fourth album, this was co-written by Eg White, the man behind his earlier hit ‘Leave Right Now’. t was also co-written with Deacon Blue frontman Ricky Ross.

Love is a Matter of Distance This album track from Will's second album was written by Tim Christensen, the Danish singer-songwriter and frontman of Dizzy Mizz Lizzy. He first recorded the song as ‘Love is a Matter of…’ with the band in 2000, and later had a hit with it as a solo artist a year later in his home country.

Your Game This is a truly underrated funky pop track, taken from Will's second album Friday's Child. It gave Will a number three hit in 2004, and came complete with a West End-inspired music video.

Who Am I This ballad was written by Eg White and singer-songwriter Lucie Silvas, who was inspired by her then-boyfriend, writing it from his perspective. Its fantastic music video featured clips from Blue Peter over the years, with Will being placed onto the real presenters, including a new cameo from then-host Konnie Huq.

Evergreen Will's first release was his Pop Idol winner's single, a double A-side of 'Anything is Possible' and this ballad, 'Evergreen'. If the song ever evoked a Westlife-vibe for you, that's because it was originally a Westlife album track! Yes, it's a bit cheesy, but we can't help but love the early 2000s-vibe about it, and Will's voice is excellent as ever.

All Time Love From Will's third album Keep On, this was yet another top three hit for the singer in 2006. It is one of his most moving ballads, and was nominated for Best Song at the 2007 Brit Awards.

Jealousy Will scored a major comeback in 2011 when this track, the lead single from his critically-acclaimed fifth album Echoes, reached number five. The infectious pop-dance track's music video sees Will trying to win the affections of an engaged man.