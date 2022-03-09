Alfie Boe facts: Singer and actor's age, wife, children and career revealed

On Air Now
The Smooth Sanctuary at 7 with Gary Vincent 7pm - 10pm
9 March 2022, 16:08
Alfie Boe is an English tenor and actor, most known for performing in musical theatre and his recent musical collaborations with Michael Ball.
Alfie Boe is best known for his performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre in London, the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert in October 2010, and in the Broadway revival.
He played the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway in 2016. He also shared a Tony Award with the other members of the ensemble cast of Baz Luhrmann's 2002 revival of La bohème in 2003.
He has sold more than one million albums in the United Kingdom.
Alfie revealed that as a child, he dreamed of a career as a singer. He has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious opera stages, led the cast of Les Misérables for nearly a year, and even took centre stage for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace.
Alfie and Michael Ball released their third joint album, Back Together, in 2019.
The tenor has completed three sold-out UK tours and has achieved Platinum album sales in the UK, with four top ten album placings.
Alfie was made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London in November 2019.
Yes, Alfie is married to wife Sarah. The pair met while rehearsing La Bohème in San Francisco.
They have two children, a daughter, Grace, and a son, Alfred Robert.
Alfred Giovanni Roncalli Boe was born on September 29, 1973. He celebrated his 48th birthday in 2021.
He is the youngest of nine children. Alfie was born in Blackpool, Lancashire, and brought up in the nearby fishing port of Fleetwood.
The singer is of Irish and Norwegian descent, with his parents naming him after the Italian name of Pope John XXIII, Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli.
Alfie attended St Wulstan's and St Edmund's School and Cardinal Allen Catholic High School in Fleetwood.