Alfie Boe facts: Singer and actor's age, wife, children and career revealed

9 March 2022, 16:08

Who is Alfie Boe? English singer and actor's age, wife and career revealed
Who is Alfie Boe? English singer and actor's age, wife and career revealed. Picture: PA

Alfie Boe is an English tenor and actor, most known for performing in musical theatre and his recent musical collaborations with Michael Ball.

Alfie Boe is best known for his performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre in London, the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert in October 2010, and in the Broadway revival.

He played the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway in 2016. He also shared a Tony Award with the other members of the ensemble cast of Baz Luhrmann's 2002 revival of La bohème in 2003.

He has sold more than one million albums in the United Kingdom.

Smooth Radio's Kate Garraway with Alfie Boe
Smooth Radio's Kate Garraway with Alfie Boe. Picture: PA

  1. What is Alfie Boe up to now?

    Alfie revealed that as a child, he dreamed of a career as a singer. He has performed on some of the world’s most prestigious opera stages, led the cast of Les Misérables for nearly a year, and even took centre stage for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace.

    Alfie and Michael Ball released their third joint album, Back Together, in 2019.

    Michael Ball with Alfie Boe
    Michael Ball with Alfie Boe. Picture: PA

    The tenor has completed three sold-out UK tours and has achieved Platinum album sales in the UK, with four top ten album placings.

    Alfie was made an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London in November 2019.

    Alfie Boe being made an OBE by the Prince of Wales
    Alfie Boe being made an OBE by the Prince of Wales. Picture: PA
    Alfie Boe with his OBE in November 2019
    Alfie Boe with his OBE in November 2019. Picture: PA

  2. Is Alfie Boe married?

    Alfie Boe is married to wife Sarah
    Alfie Boe is married to wife Sarah. Picture: PA

    Yes, Alfie is married to wife Sarah. The pair met while rehearsing La Bohème in San Francisco.

    They have two children, a daughter, Grace, and a son, Alfred Robert.

  3. How old is Alfie Boe and where is he from?

    Alfred Giovanni Roncalli Boe was born on September 29, 1973. He celebrated his 48th birthday in 2021.

    He is the youngest of nine children. Alfie was born in Blackpool, Lancashire, and brought up in the nearby fishing port of Fleetwood.

    The singer is of Irish and Norwegian descent, with his parents naming him after the Italian name of Pope John XXIII, Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli.

    Alfie attended St Wulstan's and St Edmund's School and Cardinal Allen Catholic High School in Fleetwood.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Sean Lennon in 2014

Sean Lennon facts: John Lennon son's girlfriend, songs and friendship with Michael Jackson revealed

John Lennon

Julian Lennon

Julian Lennon facts: John Lennon son's net worth, songs, parents and partner revealed

John Lennon

Randy Newman will perform at the 2020 Oscars

Randy Newman facts: Toy Story singer's age, songs and career revealed
Kacey Musgraves facts: Who is Kacey Musgraves? Age, height, songs and net worth revealed

Kacey Musgraves facts: Country singer's age, height, songs and net worth revealed
Duffy released her hit album Rockferry in 2008

Duffy facts: Welsh singer's age, partner, songs and career revealed

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed