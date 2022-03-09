Alfie Boe facts: Singer and actor's age, wife, children and career revealed

Who is Alfie Boe? English singer and actor's age, wife and career revealed. Picture: PA

Alfie Boe is an English tenor and actor, most known for performing in musical theatre and his recent musical collaborations with Michael Ball.

Alfie Boe is best known for his performances as Jean Valjean in the musical Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre in London, the Les Misérables: 25th Anniversary Concert in October 2010, and in the Broadway revival.

He played the lead role in Finding Neverland on Broadway in 2016. He also shared a Tony Award with the other members of the ensemble cast of Baz Luhrmann's 2002 revival of La bohème in 2003.

He has sold more than one million albums in the United Kingdom.

