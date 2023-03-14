On Air Now
14 March 2023, 10:00
Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back, and we need YOUR votes for our 10th countdown!
It's the 10th annual countdown of Smooth's All Time Top 500 countdown, and it's time to get your votes.
Across the early May Bank Holiday weekend (Friday, April 28th to Monday, May 1st), we'll be counting down the greatest songs of all time, as chosen by you.
You have until 12pm on Monday, April 17th to get your votes in, so which songs are you going to pick?
Who will take the crown for 2023? Will George Michael make it five years in a row with 'Careless Whisper'? Or could we have a brand new number one from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston or Queen?
