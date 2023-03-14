Smooth's All Time Top 500 2023: Vote now!

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back, and we need YOUR votes for our 10th countdown!

It's the 10th annual countdown of Smooth's All Time Top 500 countdown, and it's time to get your votes.

Across the early May Bank Holiday weekend (Friday, April 28th to Monday, May 1st), we'll be counting down the greatest songs of all time, as chosen by you.

How to vote for Smooth's All Time Top 500 2023

Download the FREE Global Player app Find Smooth on the "Live Radio" tab Tap the All Time Top 500 tile that says VOTE NOW Pick at least three, and up to 10, of your all time favourite songs from the suggestions - or suggest your own Enter your details and submit your vote!

You have until 12pm on Monday, April 17th to get your votes in, so which songs are you going to pick?

Who will take the crown for 2023? Will George Michael make it five years in a row with 'Careless Whisper'? Or could we have a brand new number one from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston or Queen?

