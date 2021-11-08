Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Nile Rodgers and Chic to headline The Cambridge Club festival in 2022

8 November 2021, 10:00

Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers will headline this year's Cambridge Festival
Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers will headline this year's Cambridge Festival. Picture: Lionel Richie/Diana Ross/Nile Rodgers

The Cambridge Club Festival returns in 2022 with some iconic headliners.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Cambridge Club festival will be staged at the stunning Childerley Orchard in Cambridge, from Friday 10 to Sunday 12, June 2022.

General tickets go on sale on Friday (November 12). Register for pre-sale now to get exclusive early access from Wednesday (November 10).

It promises to be a fantastic weekend of music, arts and culture for all ages, topped by headliners Lionel Richie, Diana Ross and Nile Rodgers & Chic, plus many more performers.

There will also be plenty of family entertainment, comedy and live podcasts in the unique Orchard area, street food and dining, and after-dark DJs – with glamping, pre-pitched and self-pitch camping.

The star-studded line-up is headlined by soul legends Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. Lionel will be performing his fantastic catalogue of hits on the Saturday night, before Ms Ross performing her timeless tracks on Sunday night.

The Cambridge Club Festival in 2021
The Cambridge Club Festival in 2021. Picture: Cambridge Club

Nile Rodgers & Chic will also perform on Saturday, with further acts including Corinne Bailey Rae, Gabrielle, Craig Charles, Trevor Nelson and more.

Friday night’s headliners are also yet to be announced, so expect even more fantastic artists completing the lineup.

For more information about tickets, pricing and lineups, head here.

