These photos of iconic singers with their younger selves are incredible

8 July 2021, 17:23

Singers and their younger selves
Picture: Instagram/Ard Gelinck

By Tom Eames

Prepare to feel strangely emotional.

An artist has cleverly Photoshopped a series of iconic artists so that they're posing with their younger selves.

Digital artist Ard Gelinck has been making amazing new images made out of famous musicians, actors and other celebrities from different eras of their lives, as if they were hanging out together side-by-side.

They can be rather eerie, emotional and simply fantastic to see. Catch a few of our favourites below:

  1. George Michael

  2. David Bowie

  3. Madonna

  4. Amy Winehouse

  5. Robbie Williams

  6. Prince

  7. Whitney Houston

  8. Freddie Mercury

  9. Michael Jackson

  10. Phil Collins

  11. Agnetha Faltskog

  12. Elvis Presley

  13. Ed Sheeran

  14. Bruce Springsteen

  15. Aretha Franklin

  16. Tina Turner

  17. Boy George

  18. Barry Gibb

  19. Bruno Mars

  20. Lionel Richie

  21. Cher

  22. Mick Jagger

