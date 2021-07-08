These photos of iconic singers with their younger selves are incredible

Picture: Instagram/Ard Gelinck

By Tom Eames

Prepare to feel strangely emotional.

An artist has cleverly Photoshopped a series of iconic artists so that they're posing with their younger selves.

Digital artist Ard Gelinck has been making amazing new images made out of famous musicians, actors and other celebrities from different eras of their lives, as if they were hanging out together side-by-side.

They can be rather eerie, emotional and simply fantastic to see. Catch a few of our favourites below: