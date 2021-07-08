These photos of iconic singers with their younger selves are incredible
8 July 2021, 17:23
Prepare to feel strangely emotional.
An artist has cleverly Photoshopped a series of iconic artists so that they're posing with their younger selves.
Digital artist Ard Gelinck has been making amazing new images made out of famous musicians, actors and other celebrities from different eras of their lives, as if they were hanging out together side-by-side.
They can be rather eerie, emotional and simply fantastic to see. Catch a few of our favourites below:
-
George MichaelView this post on Instagram
De tijd van muzieklijsten is weer aangebroken en daar mag deze held zeker niet in ontbreken. . . #georgemichael #wham #icon #iconic #star #popstar #neverforget #starinheaven #rip #hero #forevergeorgemichael #respect #picoftheday #instamusic #top1000 #top2000 #top3000 #top4000 @georgemofficial @georgemichaelfam @gmlovelies
-
David BowieView this post on Instagram
Happy birthday ⭐️ David Bowie. 💫 #starman . . #hero #neverforget #star #starinheaven #singer #birthday #ziggystardust #artist #art #instaart #inlovingmemory #love #respect #mashup #instgood #picoftheday #instacreative #instaartist #photoshop #bowie #ripdavidbowie #ripbowie @rollingstone
-
Madonna
-
Amy WinehouseView this post on Instagram
De tijd van de muzieklijsten is weer aangebroken en daar mag ook deze artiest zéker niet in ontbreken. * * * * #amywinehouse #greatvoice #singer #artist #photoshop #art #instaartwork #instaartist #amy #icon #iconic #music #instamusic #mashup #mix #rip #top1000 #top2000 #top3000 #top4000 #top5000 #respect #instagood #ripamywinehouse #instadaily #picoftheday @amy_winehouse_official_
-
Robbie Williams
-
PrinceView this post on Instagram
De tijd van de muzieklijsten is weer aangebroken en daar mag ook dit icoon zéker niet in ontbreken. #prince #singer #artist #icon #iconic #held #music #instamusic #mashup #mix #rip #top1000 #top2000 #top3000 #top4000 #top5000 #respect #instagood #instadaily #picoftheday #symbol #tafkap #thesymbol #princerogersnelson #kiss #purplerain #princeforever #foreverprince #photoshop
-
Whitney HoustonView this post on Instagram
De tijd van de muzieklijsten is weer aangebroken en daar mag ook dit icoon zéker niet in ontbreken. #whitneyhouston #whitney #greatvoice #singer #artist #diva #photoshop . #icon #iconic #held #music #instamusic #mashup #mix #rip #top1000 #top2000 #top3000 #top4000 #top5000 #respect #instagood #instadaily #picoftheday @whitneyhouston
-
Freddie Mercury
-
Michael JacksonView this post on Instagram
Alle nare verhalen over deze koning!Ik wil en kan ze niet geloven..... Toen niet, nu niet, nooit! Always the King. 👑🕺 . . . #leavingneverland #mj #michaeljackson #kingofkpop #hero #legend #alwaystheking #thekingofpop #music #instamusic #doc #documentary #docu #instamusic #art #instaart #instaartist #picoftheday #photooftheday
-
Phil Collins
-
Agnetha FaltskogView this post on Instagram
#agnethafältskog #thenandnow #ABBA #throwback #flashback #mamamia #abbareunion #abbarevival #retro #vintage #mix #photoshop #picoftheday #mammamia #waterloo #abbaagnetha #abbafans #instagood #instafun #fun #agnetha #abbamuseum #instaart #art #instaartist #newabba #instamusic @abba @abba
-
Elvis PresleyView this post on Instagram
Elvis jarig vandaag. 🕺 Happy Birthday King 👑 💫 . . . #elvispresley #elvis #king #kingofrocknroll #kingofrockandroll #thankyouthankyou #thankyouverymuch #artist #music #history #time #travel #music #hero #dance #music #instamusic #elvisart #instaart #instaartist #photoshop #photooftheday #fanart #elvisfans #ripelvis #instagood #instadaily #mashup #mix @elvis @elvispresleyfacts @visitgraceland
-
Ed SheeranView this post on Instagram
Een blik terug naar mijn eigen favoriete ‘toen & nu’ beelden. Gewoon omdat dat kan. 😀Vandaag met Ed Sheeran 😁 #tb #throwback #terugblik #2018 #bestoff #favorite #photo #time #travel #timehop #edsheeran #photoshop #thanx #dank #photooftheday #instagood #art #instaart #instaartist @teddysphotos
-
Bruce SpringsteenView this post on Instagram
Aan het genieten van ‘Springsteen on Broadway’. Nu alleen nog audio, komend weekend met beelden via #Netflix. 👌🏼 . . . #springsteenonbroadway #springsteenbroadway #springsteen #broadway #bruce #brucespringsteen #theboss #boss #hero #icon #brucespringsteenfans #art #instaart #instaartist #photoshop #instagood #instadaily #instamusic #rock #rocknroll #rock #instalove #instamood #twins #respect #thenandnow 👊🏼👌🏼👏🏻👏🏻 @springsteen
-
Aretha FranklinView this post on Instagram
De tijd van de muzieklijsten is weer aangebroken en daar mag ook dit icoon zéker niet in ontbreken. #arethafranklin #queenofsoul #greatvoice #singer #artist #diva #photoshop #art #instaartwork #instaartist #soul #soulmusic #aretha #icon #iconic #music #instamusic #mashup #mix #rip #top1000 #top2000 #top3000 #top4000 #top5000 #respect #instagood #riparethafranklin #instadaily #picoftheday
-
Tina TurnerView this post on Instagram
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TINA! #tinaturner #thenandnow #tb #throwback #mix #biography #mashup #singer #popstar #icon #iconic #hair #instaartist #rock #mylovestory #biografie #book #instagood #photooftheday #instamusic #instadaily #picoftheday #photoshop #respect #art #instaart #creative #privatedancer #riverdeepmountainhigh #nutbushcitylimits @tinaturner @mrs_tina_turner @tinaturnerfans @tina.turner
-
Boy GeorgeView this post on Instagram
#regram #boygeorge #thenandnow #toenennu #mashup #tripdownmemorylane #flashback #instagood #instapic #cultureclub #singer #deejay #dj #culture #club #music #band #80sfashion #creative #photoshop #80smusic #mix #backintime #classic #art #instaartist #instaart #tvoh #instagay @boygeorgeofficial @cultureclubofficial 2.0 versie van Pagina’s 172/173 @williamrutten uit #picstory 😀
-
Barry GibbView this post on Instagram
#barrygibb #thenandnow 🕺 🕺 🕺 #toenennu #beegee #beegees #thebeegees #mix #mashup #icon #tb #tbt #throwbackthursday #iconic #legend #music #singer #disco #nightfever #saturdaynightfever #art #instaart #instagood #instamusic #instadaily #instaartist #creative #photoshop #picoftheday #photooftheday @beegees @officialbarrygibb Meer👉🏼👉🏼👉🏼👉🏼 @photo_time_traveling
-
Bruno MarsView this post on Instagram
C H 3 3 R S! #happybirthday #brunomars #thenandnow #tb #throwback #mix #mashup #time #travel #instagood #instamusic #instadaily #art #pop #star #popstar #hits #timetravel #fanart #respect #photoshop #photooftheday #picoftheday @brunomars @official.brunomars.fanpage @bruno.mars_official meer #toenennu 👉🏼 @photo_time_traveling
-
Lionel Richie
-
Cher
-
Mick JaggerView this post on Instagram
75! HAPPY BIRTHDAY MICK JAGGER! #mickjagger #thenandnow #toenennu #tb #polaroid #picture #throwback #photoshop #beeldbewerking #happybirthdaymickjagger #rollingstones #rollingstone #instamusic #instafun #music #singer #zanger #instagood #picoftheday #instadaily @mickjagger @therollingstones