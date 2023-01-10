Claire Richards facts: Steps singer's age, husband, children, songs and career revealed

She was born in Hillingdon, London.

Claire Richards was born on August 17, 1977. She celebrated her 45th birthday in 2022.

How did Steps form and what are their biggest songs?

Claire started her career in the pop trio TSD, but they were dropped after two singles.

After working as a receptionist for seven months, she auditioned for the lineup that would become Steps.

She was offered a place in the group, on the condition that she lost weight.

Steps were formed by Steve Crosby and Barry Upton (the writers of '5,6,7,8'), alongside manager Tim Byrne, after hopefuls answered an advert in The Stage newspaper.

After auditions, the original line-up was Watkins, Scott-Lee, Derek O'Brien, Maddy Chan, and Mitch Stevens. However, O'Brien, Chan and Stevens left, as they wanted more than just a one-hit wonder single.

New auditions were held in May 1997, and they selected Tozer, Latchford-Evans and Richards as the remaining members.

After their country and western-inspired debut '5,6,7,8', Steps went on to score several massive hits over the next few years. These included: