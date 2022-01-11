Colin Hay facts: 'Down Under' singer's age, songs, wife, nationality and Men at Work history explained

11 January 2022, 12:48

Colin Hay in 2015
Colin Hay in 2015. Picture: Getty

Colin Hay is back in the charts thanks to a new version of his classic hit 'Down Under'.

The former Men At Work singer has provided vocals to a new remix of 'Down Under' from producer Luude, giving Colin a younger brigade of new fans.

Colin first came to fams as the lead singer of the band Men at Work, and later as a solo artist. His music has been used frequently by Scrubs star Zach Braff, leading to a new appreciation of his work in the 2000s.

He has also been a regular member of Ringo Starr's Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.

  1. How old is Colin Hay and where is he from?

    Colin Hay performing in 2017
    Colin Hay performing in 2017. Picture: Getty

    Colin Hay's nationality is actually Scottish-Australian. He was born in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, Scotland, to parents James and Isabela.

    In 1967, aged 14, his family emigrated to Melbourne, Australia.

    He was born on June 29, 1953. He celebrated his 68th birthday in 2021.

  2. Who were Men at Work?

    Colin Hay (right) with Greg Ham of Men at Work in 1983
    Colin Hay (right) with Greg Ham of Men at Work in 1983. Picture: Getty

    In 1978, Colin met Ron Strykert, and they formed an acoustic duo. The next year, Hay and Strykert added Jerry Speiser and Greg Ham, and they started writing songs for what later became Men at Work.

    The group released their debut album, Business as Usual, in 1981. This was followed by Cargo and Two Hearts before breaking up in 1986.

    Their biggest hits included the international number one 'Down Under', as well as 'Overkill', 'Who Can It Be Now' and 'Be Good Johnny'.

  3. Who is Colin Hay's wife?

    Colin Hay with wife Cecilia Noel in 2020
    Colin Hay with wife Cecilia Noel in 2020. Picture: Getty

    Colin Hay is married to fellow singer Cecilia Noël, who often provides backup vocals at his shows.

    Cecilia has also co-produced several of Colin's solo albums. The couple live in Topanga Canyon in the Los Angeles, California area.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Whitney Houston’s talent manager father John Russell Houston?

Who was Whitney Houston’s talent manager father John Russell Houston?

Whitney Houston

Global Player: Smooth

My Smooth is radio where YOU control the music, on Global Player
David Bowie waxwork at Madame Tussauds London

David Bowie is getting a new waxwork at Madame Tussauds to mark his 75th birthday

David Bowie

The Story of… ‘Smooth Operator’ by Sade

The Story of… ‘Smooth Operator’ by Sade

The Story of...

Jenni Falconer chats to Gabrielle on Famous Firsts

Smooth's Famous Firsts: How Gabrielle went from supermarket singer to a soul legend

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years