Colin Hay facts: 'Down Under' singer's age, songs, wife, nationality and Men at Work history explained

Colin Hay in 2015. Picture: Getty

Colin Hay is back in the charts thanks to a new version of his classic hit 'Down Under'.

The former Men At Work singer has provided vocals to a new remix of 'Down Under' from producer Luude, giving Colin a younger brigade of new fans.

Colin first came to fams as the lead singer of the band Men at Work, and later as a solo artist. His music has been used frequently by Scrubs star Zach Braff, leading to a new appreciation of his work in the 2000s.

He has also been a regular member of Ringo Starr's Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band.