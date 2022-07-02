David Essex facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

On Air Now
2 July 2022
David Essex emerged as one of the UK's biggest popstars, and he has continued to work in the entertainment industry to this day.
English singer-songwriter and actor David Essex first found fame in the early 1970s with several hit singles, including two number ones and 16 top 40 albums in the UK.
As well as his music career, David has established himself as a successful actor. He has starred in various TV shows, films and stage shows including Godspell, That'll Be the Day (opposite Ringo Starr), Stardust, EastEnders and The Guvnors.
David Essex was born on July 23, 1947. He celebrated his 73rd birthday in 2021.
He was born in Plaistow, Essex. His father, Albert, was an East End docker and his mother, Olive (née Kemp), was a self-taught pianist and an Irish Traveller.
David Essex has children Verity and Danny from his first marriage to Maureen Neel (married from 1971 to 1996).
He also has twins Billy and Kit from his second marriage to singer Carlotta Christy (married from 1997 to 2008).
In 2010, David Essex married Welsh actress Susan Hallam-Wright, who is 26 years younger than him, and was born after his first hit single was released.
They first met in 2008 when she was auditioning for a role in his show All the Fun of the Fair.
Their son Sonny was born in 2015, when David was 67.
