David Essex facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

David Essex in 2014. Picture: Getty

David Essex emerged as one of the UK's biggest popstars, and he has continued to work in the entertainment industry to this day.

English singer-songwriter and actor David Essex first found fame in the early 1970s with several hit singles, including two number ones and 16 top 40 albums in the UK.

As well as his music career, David has established himself as a successful actor. He has starred in various TV shows, films and stage shows including Godspell, That'll Be the Day (opposite Ringo Starr), Stardust, EastEnders and The Guvnors.