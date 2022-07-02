David Essex facts: Singer's age, wife, children, songs and career revealed

2 July 2022, 15:34

David Essex in 2014
David Essex in 2014. Picture: Getty

David Essex emerged as one of the UK's biggest popstars, and he has continued to work in the entertainment industry to this day.

English singer-songwriter and actor David Essex first found fame in the early 1970s with several hit singles, including two number ones and 16 top 40 albums in the UK.

As well as his music career, David has established himself as a successful actor. He has starred in various TV shows, films and stage shows including Godspell, That'll Be the Day (opposite Ringo Starr), Stardust, EastEnders and The Guvnors.

  1. How old is David Essex?

    Singer David Essex in 1975
    Singer David Essex in 1975. Picture: Getty

    David Essex was born on July 23, 1947. He celebrated his 73rd birthday in 2021.

    He was born in Plaistow, Essex. His father, Albert, was an East End docker and his mother, Olive (née Kemp), was a self-taught pianist and an Irish Traveller.

  2. Is David Essex married and does he have children?

    David Essex and ex-wife Maureen Neal in 1973
    David Essex and ex-wife Maureen Neal in 1973. Picture: Getty

    David Essex has children Verity and Danny from his first marriage to Maureen Neel (married from 1971 to 1996).

    He also has twins Billy and Kit from his second marriage to singer Carlotta Christy (married from 1997 to 2008).

    In 2010, David Essex married Welsh actress Susan Hallam-Wright, who is 26 years younger than him, and was born after his first hit single was released.

    They first met in 2008 when she was auditioning for a role in his show All the Fun of the Fair.

    Their son Sonny was born in 2015, when David was 67.

  3. What are David Essex's biggest songs?

    Among his various songs are:

    • Rock On
    • Gonna Make You a Star
    • Hold Me Close
    • Brave New World (from the War of the Worlds album)
    • Stardust
    • Oh What a Circus
    • Silver Dream Machine
    • A Winter's Tale

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Madness

The 10 best Madness songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Kate Bush's 'Running Up that Hill'

The Story of... 'Running Up that Hill' by Kate Bush after Stranger Things resurgence

The Story of...

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

Faith Hill opens up about acting opposite husband Tim McGraw: 'We avoided each other on set'

Country

Kate Garraway talks to the Dirty Dancing songwriters

The Story of... The Dirty Dancing Soundtrack: Kate Garraway speaks to iconic movie's songwriters
Andrew Ridgeley's new love is a super-wealthy influencer, known to have 'the longest legs in Belgravia', who divorced from Monaco energy mogul Mark Daeche in 2019.

Andrew Ridgeley goes public with new socialite girlfriend Amanda Cronin

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained
Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed
Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother
Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed