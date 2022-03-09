Duffy facts: Welsh singer's age, partner, songs and career revealed

It won a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and three BRIT Awards the following year. The album includes her hit singles 'Rockferry', 'Mercy' and 'Warwick Avenue'.

Duffy released her first album Rockferry in 2008. It entered the chart at number one, and became the best-selling album in the UK that year.

She came under huge scrutiny for her appearance in a $35 million Coca Cola advert (see above), which seemed to slow down her career before the release of her second album.

In an interview with You magazine in 2011, Duffy said: "What am I doing my job for? I'm not doing it to be adored or admired, to make money or be successful – I'm doing it to do something of excellence. So I did think, 'Maybe I won't do this at all'."

It wasn't helped by the reception of its lead single 'Well, Well, Well', with one review saying it was "possibly the weakest of the new tunes" from its album.

Endlessly was released in 2010 but didn't match the success of the first album, peaking at only No. 9 in the charts.

Where is she now?

After the release of her second album, Duffy took a musical hiatus which saw her cancel all but one of her upcoming shows and appearances.

In 2015, she appeared as American singer Timi Yuro in the Tom Hardy film Legend, and recorded music for the film's soundtrack.

Two years later, she revealed on Instagram that she was working on new music.

On February 25, 2020, Duffy posted a single image to her verified Instagram account revealing why she has not released new music or been seen in the public eye.

The caption read: "You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk.

"I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak.

"The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time.

"There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine.

"You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken?

"And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can.

"I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x. Duffy.

"Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience."