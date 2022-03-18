Dusty Springfield facts: Singer's partner, family, career and death explained

Dusty Springfield was one of the greatest singers of all time, and one of the first British solo stars to truly break America.

Dusty was known for her distinctive emotional and husky voice, she was one of the leading blue-eyed soul and pop singers of the 1960s and beyond.

An icon of the swinging '60s, Dusty first found fame as part of The Springfields alongside her brother Tom and Tim Feild.

Dusty went solo in 1963, and soon had massive international hits with the likes of 'I Only Want to Be with You', 'You Don't Have to Say You Love Me' and 'Son of a Preacher Man'.

She had a big comeback in the late 1980s thanks to her collaboration with the Pet Shop Boys on 'What Have I Done to Deserve This?', taking her back to the top of the charts.

Dusty was also a regular on British TV, presenting many episodes of Ready Steady Go! and hosting her own series on the BBC and ITV.