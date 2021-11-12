Engelbert Humperdinck facts: Singer's age, wife, children, real name and more revealed

Engelbert Humperdinck was one of the most popular singers of the 1960s, and has continued to perform to fans around the world well into his 80s.

The British pop singer had huge number ones with singles 'Release Me' and 'The Last Waltz' in 1967, selling over a million copies of each.

During the 1970s, Engelbert had North American success with 'After the Lovin'' and 'This Moment in Time', and has been described as "one of the finest middle-of-the-road balladeers around.

Here are all the important facts about the legendary singer: