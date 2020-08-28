Who is Feargal Sharkey? Undertones star's age, songs, wife, children and more facts

28 August 2020, 18:07

Feargal Sharkey
Feargal Sharkey. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Feargal Sharkey was one of the biggest music stars of the punk era in the late 1970s thanks to his hits with The Undertones.

He then forged himself a successful solo pop career in the 1980s, but took a step away from performing in the 1990s.

Feargal has since become a leading force in the music industry as an A&R manager and executive, and is particularly fond of fly fishing.

  1. Who is Feargal Sharkey?

    Feargal Sharkey
    Feargal Sharkey. Picture: Getty

    Feargal Sharkey is a singer from Northern Ireland, and is best known as the frontman of punk band The Undertones in the 1970s and 1980s.

    With the band, he scored big hits including 'Teenage Kicks' and 'My Perfect Cousin'.

    He then embarked on a solo career, peaking with the 1985 number one single 'A Good Heart'.

    In the early 1990s, he took a step back from performing, and has had various roles supporting the UK's commercial music industry, winning several awards and honours for his work.

  2. What has Feargal Sharkey been up to?

    In the early 1990s, Sharkey moved into music business, starting as an A&R for Polydor Records, and then as managing director of EXP Ltd. He was a member of the Radio Authority for five years from 1998 to 2003.

    He became chairman of the UK Government task force the 'Live Music Forum' in 2004, to evaluate the impact of the Licensing Act 2003 on the performance of live music. He also gave public evidence before the Culture, Media and Sport Committee in 2008.

    In 2008, Sharkey was named the CEO of British Music Rights. Later that year, he became head of UK Music, an umbrella organisation representing the collective interests of the UK's commercial music industry.

    In 2011, Sharkey made a one-off appearance in a show named 'Erasure + Special Guests', singing 'Never Never'. This was the first time he had sung live for 20 years.

    Sharkey was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2019 Birthday Honours for services to music.

  3. How old is Feargal Sharkey?

    Feargal Sharkey was born on August 13, 1958. He celebrated his 62nd birthday in 2020.

    His full name is Seán Feargal Sharkey.

    He was born in Londonderry, Northern Ireland. His father Jim Sharkey, an electrician, was an active member of the Electrical Trade Union. His mother’s name was Sibeal Sharkey.

    He was the second youngest of his parents' seven children, and he had three brothers named Jimmy, Michael, and Diarmuid and three sisters named Patricia, Ursula and Bridgín.

  4. Is Feargal Sharkey married and does he have any children?

    Feargal and Elizabeth in 2012
    Feargal and Elizabeth in 2012. Picture: Getty

    Feargal is married to his partner Elizabeth, but the couple prefer to keep other areas of their personal lives private.

Music News

See more Music News

Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson recorded a handful of duets, only one of which ever made it officially to the light of day.

Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury's electrifying long-lost duets are heart-wrenchingly good

Michael Jackson

The new album will feature a hand-picked selection of live performances chosen from 218 live shows Queen and Adam Lambert have performed across 42 countries over the past seven years.

Queen and Adam Lambert release stunning track from new album - listen here

Queen

Elton John criticises modern pop records: 'They’re not real songs'

Elton John criticises modern chart hits: 'They’re not real songs'

Elton John

More on Smooth

Aerial footage shows derelict Gwrych Castle as it gears up for the 20th series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

I'm a Celeb: First look around 'haunted' Wales castle as farm revealed as location for 2020 series

I'm a Celebrity

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome their first baby together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome first baby with super cute name: ‘We are floating with love’
Smooth Icons 2020

Smooth Icons 2020: How to listen to the top 100 countdown!

Can you beat this quiz designed for 10 year olds?

QUIZ: This quiz is designed for 10 year olds – can you pass it?

Quizzes

Elton John's Troubadour gigs in 1970 turned his career around, with the LA Times writing: “Rejoice...! Rock music has a new star,"

The night Elton John became a rock star: Singer recalls mind-blowing Troubadour gig 50 years on

Elton John

Sarah Harding reveals she's battling advanced breast cancer

Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding reveals she's battling advanced breast cancer