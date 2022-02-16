Gladys Knight is heading out on a UK tour in 2022: Tickets, dates and venues revealed

On Air Now
16 February 2022, 16:24 | Updated: 16 February 2022, 16:26
The Empress of Soul is returning to the UK this year!
Gladys Knight will play 10 UK dates in June 2022. This includes two dates at London's Royal Albert Hall.
Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased here.
Known for her time with her backing band The Pips and for her hugely successful solo career, Gladys will be singing some of her best known hits, including 'Midnight Town to Georgia', ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’, ‘Licence To Kill', ‘The Way We Were’, ‘Baby Don’t’ Change Your Mind’ and You’re The Best Thing'.
The full dates are:
June 2022:
Gladys said of the tour: “UK I have missed you! I can’t wait to be back in 2022 and very much look forward to seeing you all soon!’