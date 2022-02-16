Gladys Knight is heading out on a UK tour in 2022: Tickets, dates and venues revealed

Gladys Knight. Picture: Gladys Knight

By Tom Eames

The Empress of Soul is returning to the UK this year!

Gladys Knight will play 10 UK dates in June 2022. This includes two dates at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased here.

Known for her time with her backing band The Pips and for her hugely successful solo career, Gladys will be singing some of her best known hits, including 'Midnight Town to Georgia', ‘Help Me Make It Through The Night’, ‘Licence To Kill', ‘The Way We Were’, ‘Baby Don’t’ Change Your Mind’ and You’re The Best Thing'.

The full dates are:

June 2022:

18 - Manchester 02 Apollo

19 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

21 - Bournemouth International Centre

22 - Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

23 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

25 - Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

26 - Leeds First Direct Arena

27 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

29 - London Royal Albert Hall

30 - London Royal Albert Hall

Gladys said of the tour: “UK I have missed you! I can’t wait to be back in 2022 and very much look forward to seeing you all soon!’