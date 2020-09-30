'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy has died, aged 78

By Tom Eames

Australian singer Helen Reddy - best known for heer international hit 'I Am Woman' - has passed away at the age of 78.

Reddy’s children Traci and Jordan confirmed the news on the singer's official fan page on Facebook.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles,” they wrote.

Quiet Please, There is a Lady Leaving the Stage It is with the heaviest of hearts that I advise you that Helen Reddy... Posted by Helen Reddy Official Fan Page on Tuesday, 29 September 2020

“She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”

Reddy was not only a talanted artist, but became a feminist icon. Her 1972 hit 'I Am Woman' celebrated female empowerment, and became an anthem for the women’s liberation movement.

She was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, and moved into the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s Samuel Goldwyn Center, a nursing home for retired stars in Los Angeles.

Reddy also had hits with ‘Delta Dawn’, ‘Leave Me Alone (Red Ruby Dress)’ and ‘You and Me Against the World’.

Last year, her life was turned into a film titled I Am Woman, directed by Unjoo Moon and starring Tilda Cobham-Hervey.