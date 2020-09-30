'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy has died, aged 78

30 September 2020, 08:53

Helen Reddy
Helen Reddy. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Australian singer Helen Reddy - best known for heer international hit 'I Am Woman' - has passed away at the age of 78.

Reddy’s children Traci and Jordan confirmed the news on the singer's official fan page on Facebook.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles,” they wrote.

Quiet Please, There is a Lady Leaving the Stage It is with the heaviest of hearts that I advise you that Helen Reddy...

Posted by Helen Reddy Official Fan Page on Tuesday, 29 September 2020

“She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother and a truly formidable woman. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever.”

Reddy was not only a talanted artist, but became a feminist icon. Her 1972 hit 'I Am Woman' celebrated female empowerment, and became an anthem for the women’s liberation movement.

She was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, and moved into the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s Samuel Goldwyn Center, a nursing home for retired stars in Los Angeles.

Reddy also had hits with ‘Delta Dawn’, ‘Leave Me Alone (Red Ruby Dress)’ and ‘You and Me Against the World’.

Last year, her life was turned into a film titled I Am Woman, directed by Unjoo Moon and starring Tilda Cobham-Hervey.

Music News

See more Music News

Al Green

Al Green's 10 greatest ever songs

Song Lists

Stevie Wonder announces the death of John Lennon during live concert in 1980

The heartbreaking moment Stevie Wonder announces John Lennon’s death to fans at concert

John Lennon

In one of his first tentative steps as a solo artist separate from Wham!, George had the honour of being one of only three white artists asked to perform, alongside Boy George and Rod Stewart, at the monumental motown gig in 1985.

21-year-old George Michael's duet of 'Careless Whisper' with Smokey Robinson is magnificent

George Michael

More on Smooth

Gary Barlow, Michael Buble and Sebastian Yatra

Gary Barlow announces new album and unveils fantastic new Michael Buble duet 'Elita' - listen now

Take That

The King of Pop was being interviewed by live on air by Oprah Winfrey at his Neverland Ranch in Santa Ynez Valley, California when Oprah asked him to sing something for her.

When Michael Jackson beatboxed and sang 'Who Is it' acapella for an awestruck Oprah Winfrey

Michael Jackson

What's the year? See if you can remember when these famous events happened

QUIZ: What's the year? See if you remember when these famous events happened

Quizzes

Pierce Brosnan may have been voted 'Sexiest Man Alive' on numerous occasions, but he'd only ever had eyes for one woman; his wife of almost 20 years, Keely Shaye Smith.

Why Pierce Brosnan and wife Keely's 19-year marriage is so beautiful

TV & Film

Crisps

QUIZ: Can you name these crisps from the close-up image?

Quizzes