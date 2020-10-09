Where is Joan Armatrading now?

By Tom Eames

Joan Armatrading is one of the most hard-working singer-songwriters of her generation, having released 19 albums in nearly 50 years.

Famous for her reclusive nature, little is known about Joan's private life, as she prefers her music to do the talking for her.

She is the subject of a new documentary titled Me, Myself, I, covering her childhood in Birmingham, involvement in the musical Hair, and her musical partnership with songwriter Pam Nestor among other topics.

But what is Joan Armatrading up to now and what are her biggest songs? Here's all the important info you need: