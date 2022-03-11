John Denver facts: Country singer's wife, children, career and tragic death explained

John Denver was one of the greatest country singer-songwriters of all time.

The American artist was a singer, actor, activist, and humanitarian, who found great success as a solo singer.

Starting with folk groups in the late 1960s, he became one of the most popular acoustic artists of the 1970s, selling millions of records around the world.

John Denver released around 300 songs, writing the majority of them, with famous songs including 'Take Me Home, Country Roads', 'Annie's Song', 'Rocky Mountain High', 'Thank God I'm a Country Boy', and 'Sunshine on My Shoulders'.

He also appeared in several films and TV shows during the 1970s and 1980s, including 1977's Oh, God! alongside George Burns.

He was also known for his support of environmental issues, promoting space exploration, and testifying in front of Congress to protest censorship in music.

Living in Aspen for most of his life, Denver was named poet laureate of his beloved Colorado.