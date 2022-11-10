Who is singing on the new John Lewis Christmas 2022 advert?

10 November 2022, 14:53 | Updated: 10 November 2022, 15:02

By Mayer Nissim

Find out just who it is singing Blink-182's 'All The Small Things' on the new John Lewis Christmas 2022 advert.

After we stop crying, the first thing we always ask after a new John Lewis Christmas advert is always "who is that singing?".

This year is no exception, and once we got over the beautiful tale of a dad learning to skateboard to help bond with his new foster kid, we started our research.

The song on the advert is (of course) 'All The Small Things', originally written and recorded by pop-punk icons Blink-182 for their 1999 album Enema of the State.

That's not the version used by John Lewis & Partners, but they've not commissioned an exclusive cover, either.

Instead, they've opted for an existing 2017 cover recorded by Postmodern Jukebox featuring Puddles Pity Party. But just who is that?

With a rotating cast of performers, Postmodern Jukebox or PMJ is a group founded by pianist and musical arranger Scott Bradlee in 2011.

Over the years PMJ have put out more albums than we can count, packed with modern pop hits re-imagined in vintage genres.

They've enlisted loads and loads of guest musicians and singers on their songs, which often have striking pop videos that go very, very viral.

Puddles Pity Party in concert in 2022
Puddles Pity Party in concert in 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Their YouTube channel has over 5.8 million subscribers, and in total they've racked up more than 1.8 BILLION views.

One of their regular collaborators is Michael Geier, best known as Puddles the Clown aka Puddles Pity Party.

Inspired by Pagliacci, Puddles is a very sad clown, which comes across in his solo work, as well as his past hookups with Postmodern Jukebox: Tears for Fears' 'Mad World', Coldplay's 'Viva La Vida' and Lorde's 'Royals'.

ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

