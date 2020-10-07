Reggae singer-songwriter Johnny Nash has died, aged 80

7 October 2020, 09:42

Reggae singer-songwriter Johnny Nash has died, aged 80
Reggae singer-songwriter Johnny Nash has died, aged 80. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Johnny Nash, best known for the hit 'I Can See Clearly Now', has died at the age of 80.

American singer-songwriter Johnny Nash, whose health had been in decline, died of natural causes at his home in Houston on Tuesday.

His son, Johnny Nash Jr., confirmed the news to media outlets in the US.

American singer-songwriter Johnny Nash has died aged 80
American singer-songwriter Johnny Nash has died aged 80. Picture: Getty

Nash was best known for his 1972 hit 'I Can See Clearly Now', which has sold millions of copies.

The reggae and pop musician was also one of the first non-Jamaican artists to record reggae music in Kingston.

Nash's career began as a child when he made his major label debut with the '57 song 'A Teenager Sings the Blues'.

After topping the charts with 'I Can See Clearly Now' in '72, he went on to have another number one just three years later with 'Tears on My Pillow'.

His website also states that Nash signed Bob Marley and The Wailers bandmates Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh to an exclusive publishing and recording contract.

