Who is Joji? 'Glimpse of Us' singer's age, family and career explained

His father is Australian, and his mother is Japanese. He went to Canadian Academy, an international school in Kobe, Japan. Aged 18, he left Japan and went to the United States.

Full name George Kusunoki Miller, he was born in Osaka, Japan.

Joji was born on September 18, 1992. He celebrated his 29th birthday in 2021.

What is he famous for?

Previously known to fans as Filthy Frank and Pink Guy, Joji is a Japanese singer, rapper, comedian, and former YouTuber.

His music has been described as a combination of R&B, lo-fi, and trip-hop.

Joji began his career as a YouTuber in 2011, and found online fame for his quirky characters on satire channels 'TVFilthyFrank', 'TooDamnFilthy', and 'DizastaMusic'.

His channels featured comedy hip-hop, rants, extreme challenges, and dance performances. Back then, he became known for his shock humour and viral successes.

His videos even helped popularize the 'Harlem Shake' meme and viral craze in 2013.

As Pink Guy, he released two comedy albums, and an EP between 2014 and 2017.

In 2017, he stopped being a YouTuber to pursue a music career, under the name Joji. His debut album Ballads 1 was released in 2018, featuring the single 'Slow Dancing in the Dark'.

His second album, Nectar, was released in 2020 and contained the singles 'Sanctuary' and 'Run'.

In 2022, he released the single 'Glimpse of Us', which became a viral hit on TikTok, and gave him his biggest international hit so far.