Joss Stone facts: Singer's age, husband, children and songs revealed

Picture: Getty Images

Joss Stone rose to fame with her multi-platinum debut album 'The Soul Sessions' when she was only 16 years old.

Upon the debut of her first album The Soul Sessions in 2003, Joss Stone became the youngest British female singer to top the UK Album Chart.

She has since gone on to win two Brit Awards and a Grammy Award for her soulful reggae-infused vocals. Here's everything you need to know about the talented R&B and soul singer: