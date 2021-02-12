Joss Stone facts: Singer's age, husband, children and songs revealed

12 February 2021, 11:57 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 12:53

Joss Stone
Picture: Getty Images

Joss Stone rose to fame with her multi-platinum debut album 'The Soul Sessions' when she was only 16 years old.

Upon the debut of her first album The Soul Sessions in 2003, Joss Stone became the youngest British female singer to top the UK Album Chart.

She has since gone on to win two Brit Awards and a Grammy Award for her soulful reggae-infused vocals. Here's everything you need to know about the talented R&B and soul singer:

  1. Joss Stone age: how old is she?

    Joss Stone
    Joss Stone. Picture: Getty Images

    Joss Stone was born on April 11, 1987 in Dover, Kent. She celebrated her 33rd birthday in 2020.

    She was born under the name Joscelyn Eve Stoker but later changed it to her stage name Joss Stone.

    Joss is the third of four children born to parents Wendy and Richard Stoker. Her father owns a fruit and nut import–export business, and her mother worked as Joss's manager until October 2004.

  2. Joss Stone husband: is she married?

    Joss Stone has been linked to a few men in the music industry in the past.

    She was previously in a relationship with Beau Dozier, co-writer of the song 'Spoiled', and in a 2016 interview, she revealed that she was in a relationship with music promoter Si Chai for three years.

    She is currently dating her musician and military boyfriend Cody DaLuz.

  3. Does Joss Stone have any children?

    Joss Stone welcomed her first child, with partner Cody DaLuz, in January 2021.

    She said on social media: "I had a little bun that I've been making for about nine months, and it's cooked! Here's one we made earlier... she's so sweet!"

  4. Joss Stone songs: what music has she released?

    Among Joss Stone's best known songs are:

    - Fell in Love with a Boy

    - Super Duper Love

    - You Had Me

    - Spoiled

    - Free Me

    - Pillow Talk

    - Teardrops

