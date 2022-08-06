The Seekers singer Judith Durham has died, aged 79

Judith Durham has died. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Australian singer Judith Durham, best known for fronting The Seekers, has died aged 79.

Judith Durham was the lead singer of The Seekers, who were one of the biggest pop groups of the 1960s.

She also released several solo albums, but was best known for leading the folk band The Seekers, who she performed with from 1963 until 1968.

The band found international success and sold over 50 million records. Their biggest hits included 'I’ll Never Find Another You', 'The Carnival is Over' and 'Morningtown Ride'.

Judith Durham in 2011. Picture: Getty

Australia’s federal minister for the arts, Tony Burke, paid tribute to Judith as “an icon of our music”.

“Once, the best known Australian voice was Judith Durham’s,” he wrote. “What a contribution. What a loss.”

Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, praised Durham as “a national treasure and an Australian icon”.

“Judith Durham gave voice to a new strand of our identity and helped blaze a trail for a new generation of Aussie artists,” he said on Twitter. “Her kindness will be missed by many, the anthems she gave to our nation will never be forgotten.”

Durham won a number of awards during her career, including the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to music in 1995, and the Centenary Medal in 2003.