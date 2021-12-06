'Music' singer John Miles has died, aged 72

Singer John Miles has passed away. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Singer-songwriter John Miles has reportedly passed away at the age of 72.

The British composer and musician is said to have died at his home in Newcastle.

His family posted a tribute to the singer on his official Facebook page on Monday (December 6).

John Miles was best known for his 1976 single 'Music', which was a massive hit across the world.

His family wrote: "We are devastated to have to announce that ‘Mr Music’ John Miles sadly passed away peacefully after a very short illness.

"He was a loving Husband, Father and Grandfather and we will all miss him more than any words could ever express. We kindly ask you to respect our privacy at this extremely difficult time.

"He will live on forever in our hearts and with the wonderful musical legacy he has left behind. You were our first love and will be our last. Our Husband, Father, Grandfather and hero. We Love you."

Alongside his solo career, John Miles was also Tina Turner’s regular guitarist for a period, and also toured with Joe Cocker and Stevie Wonder, among others.