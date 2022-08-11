'Pass the Dutchie' Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr dies, aged 55

11 August 2022, 15:10

Musical Youth had a number one with 'Pass the Dutchie'
Musical Youth had a number one with 'Pass the Dutchie'. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr has passed away at the age of 55.

Frederick Waite Jr drummed on the band's 1982 hit single 'Pass the Dutchie'.

He passed away on July 20 in Birmingham, the British-Jamaican reggae band announced today via Twitter.

More details about his death are not currently known.

The band said in a statement: "We are sad to announce the passing of Musical Youth's drummer Frederick Waite Jr. Our thoughts go out to him and his family during this sad time.

"We have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years."

Musical Youth formed in 1979 and became the first black act to have a music video played on MTV.

They were best known for their number one single 'Pass The Dutchie', which recently had a resurgence after being used in Stranger Things.

Their other hits included 'Youth of Today', 'Never Gonna Give You Up' and a collaboration with Donna Summer on 'Unconditional Love'.

The band reunited to play 'Pass the Dutchie' without Waite during the closing ceremony at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Brandon Conway has stunned the internet with his impression of Michael Jackson

This unknown man singing Michael Jackson in a car park will blow you away

Michael Jackson

The Bee Gee star, who performed many times with Olivia Newton-John, gave a statement referring to her as his 'sister'.

'Devastated' Barry Gibb breaks silence on Olivia Newton-John's death: 'She was my sister'

Barry Gibb

Elton John appeared on TV special Olivia Newton-John: Hollywood Nights when she invited him to come on stage and play a special version of his 1973 hit, 'Candle In The Wind.'

When Olivia Newton-John joined Elton John for a breathtaking stripped-back version of 'Candle In The Wind'

Olivia Newton-John

Dame Olivia Newton-John was last seen on stage by fans in 2020 – two years two years before her death in August 2022, aged 73.

Watch Olivia Newton-John's jaw-dropping final performance before her death

Olivia Newton-John

Grease actress, Didi Conn, has spoken out about the final touching text messages between her and Dame Olivia Newton-John before the singer died on August 8, 2022.

Grease 'Frenchy' star Didi Conn shares touching final message from Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed