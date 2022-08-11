'Pass the Dutchie' Musical Youth star Frederick Waite Jr dies, aged 55

Musical Youth had a number one with 'Pass the Dutchie'. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Musical Youth drummer Frederick Waite Jr has passed away at the age of 55.

Frederick Waite Jr drummed on the band's 1982 hit single 'Pass the Dutchie'.

He passed away on July 20 in Birmingham, the British-Jamaican reggae band announced today via Twitter.

More details about his death are not currently known.

The band said in a statement: "We are sad to announce the passing of Musical Youth's drummer Frederick Waite Jr. Our thoughts go out to him and his family during this sad time.

"We have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years."

Musical Youth formed in 1979 and became the first black act to have a music video played on MTV.

They were best known for their number one single 'Pass The Dutchie', which recently had a resurgence after being used in Stranger Things.

Their other hits included 'Youth of Today', 'Never Gonna Give You Up' and a collaboration with Donna Summer on 'Unconditional Love'.

The band reunited to play 'Pass the Dutchie' without Waite during the closing ceremony at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month.